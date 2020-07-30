Federal $1 million grant will help Cobb residents, businesses

The Economic Recovery and Humanitarian Assistance Project focuses on high-demand career fields such as healthcare, information technology, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

This project also prioritizes services based on immediate need to include short-term and long-term priorities.

In the short term, eligible individuals receive education, training and employment services that focus on high-wage, short-term training programs, including apprenticeship models.

Participants also have access to supportive services such as child care and transportation as needed.

Long-term support addresses employment retention and homelessness mitigation through rent assistance.

To aid employers in the wake of a slow economic recovery and encourage hiring, employers can receive assistance with talent recruitment, talent sourcing and 50 percent wage reimbursement for all eligible new hires - up to $5,000 for each new hire.

“We could not be more excited about the approval of this grant and the fact that our Cobb County commissioners understand the value in supporting residents and employers in this critical time. As a workforce agency, we have a responsibility to develop innovative strategies that improve education and skill levels of Cobb residents,” said Sonya Grant, executive director of WorkSource Cobb.

“It is definitely a win-win as the end result is a skilled talent pipeline for employers and economic mobility for residents, which overall improves the quality of Cobb County’s workforce, reduces welfare dependency and enhances the productivity and competitiveness of the state and nation as a whole,” she added.