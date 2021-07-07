- “In the Groove”: A Motown Drive-in Revue by Cobb PARKS. 6:30 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. July 17. $50/vehicle for all ages (not per person). Parking lot, Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Hear the hits of the Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and the Supremes. Bring your food/beverages (but no alcohol) and outdoor chairs/blankets. Tickets by 4 p.m. July 17: 770-528-8490 or AndersonTheatre.org/drive-in
- Sounds of the Springs Summer Concert Series. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 11. Free. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. Bring a picnic or fare from one of the food vendors. Bands will be: July 17 - Uptown Funk: Bruno Mars Tribute Band, Aug. 14 - Departure: the Journey Tribute Band, Sept. 11 - KRP. CityOfPowderSprings.org
- In person: Southeast Homeschool Expo. July 29-31. $10/person to $90/person, depending on the event. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta/Cobb County. Among the highlights will be “Homeschooling for Excellence 101” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 29, Teen Leadership Conference on July 30-31 and KidsZone for ages 4 to 12 from July 29-31. Register: SoutheastHomeschoolExpo.com
