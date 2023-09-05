Cobb Community Emergency Response Team seeks volunteers

If you ever wonder what you should do during a crisis, Cobb’s Emergency Management Agency is ready to train the next group of Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members during September, October and November.

The agency will offer 24 hours of free instruction designed to prepare volunteers for possible disasters.

Once they complete training, Cobb EMA will include the new CERT members in future opportunities to help the community.

The training will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on three consecutive Saturdays:

Sept. 9, 16 and 23

Oct. 14, 21 and 28

Nov. 4, 11 and 18

Each Saturday will focus on a different topic.

Potential CERT members must complete all three classes.

Participants who cannot attend the three consecutive classes will have the opportunity to finish later.

To learn more about CERT and its requirements, visit CobbCounty.org/emergency-management/training.

To participate, fill out the form at CobbCounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/CERTInitialTraining.

Then email bernard.king@cobbcounty.org with a scanned photo of your driver’s license.

Include the date you prefer to attend CERT training, or email King to make arrangements for a divided session option.