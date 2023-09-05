BreakingNews
Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Cobb Community Emergency Response Team seeks volunteers

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
33 minutes ago
X

If you ever wonder what you should do during a crisis, Cobb’s Emergency Management Agency is ready to train the next group of Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members during September, October and November.

The agency will offer 24 hours of free instruction designed to prepare volunteers for possible disasters.

Once they complete training, Cobb EMA will include the new CERT members in future opportunities to help the community.

The training will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on three consecutive Saturdays:

  • Sept. 9, 16 and 23
  • Oct. 14, 21 and 28
  • Nov. 4, 11 and 18

Each Saturday will focus on a different topic.

Potential CERT members must complete all three classes.

Participants who cannot attend the three consecutive classes will have the opportunity to finish later.

To learn more about CERT and its requirements, visit CobbCounty.org/emergency-management/training.

To participate, fill out the form at CobbCounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/CERTInitialTraining.

Then email bernard.king@cobbcounty.org with a scanned photo of your driver’s license.

Include the date you prefer to attend CERT training, or email King to make arrangements for a divided session option.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
19 not guilty pleas as Trump Georgia defendants all waive arraignment2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
47m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting of valet in Buckhead
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Federal judge reinstates Georgia’s ban on treatments for trans kids
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Federal judge reinstates Georgia’s ban on treatments for trans kids
1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Party in the park: Co-founder looks back on decades of Music Midtown
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Marietta

Marietta 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is Sept. 10
6h ago
Candidates running for office in Cobb County cities this November
Kennesaw 101 registration open until Sept. 1
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
12h ago
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top