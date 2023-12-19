Christmas parade and services scheduled in Cobb

Among the Christmas events scheduled in Cobb are Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. Dec. 23 and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24 at West Cobb Church, 1309 Friendship Church Road, Powder Springs. (Courtesy of West Cobb Church)

Credit: West Cobb Church

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

More holiday events are coming up in Cobb County.

  • Giveback Night at The Green Room Restaurant: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 20 at 1391 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suite 114, Mableton. Dine in or take out, and a portion of the sales will be donated to Our Giving Garden - also in Mableton. facebook.com/TheGreenRoomRestaurant or facebook.com/OurGivingGarden
  • Acworth Light Up Main Golf Cart Parade: 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Cauble Park, 4483 Beach St. AcworthParksAndRec.org
  • Christmas Eve services at West Cobb Church: 5 p.m. Dec. 23 and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24 at 1309 Friendship Church Road, Powder Springs. facebook.com/WestCobbChurch
  • Christmas at Burnt Hickory: 6 p.m. Dec. 23 and 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at 5145 Due West Road, Powder Springs. To celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the choir and band will perform authentic Christmas songs and Pastor Matt Petty, the senior pastor, will share a short and an inspiring message about the good news of Christmas. One of the highlights will be the candle-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the star that led the shepherds and wise men to Jesus. These services are family-friendly, encouraging children and students to worship alongside their families. For little ones, BHBC Kids ministry is available for children from birth through pre-k at all services. Additionally, the special needs ministry will have offerings available at all service times. facebook.com/bhbchome

Carolyn Cunningham
