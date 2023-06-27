X

Unwind Wednesdays set at Cherokee Veterans Park

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Cherokee Veterans Park is the site for the monthly Unwind Wednesdays from 5:30-8 p.m. on the last Wednesdays of the month at 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton near the playground.

Through October, free upcoming events are June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 24.

Cherokee Recreation and Parks is sponsoring these events, which include dinner in the park with food trucks, vendors, music and more.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

The event schedule includes:

  • June 28: Pup Stars dog show
  • July 26: All-American scavenger hunt
  • Aug. 30: Trail stories
  • Sept. 27: Farewell Summer: nature hike and archery
  • Oct. 24: Trunk or Treat

Cherokee Veterans Park is a 149-acre park with a state-of-the-art playground, skate park, tennis courts, pavilions, veterans’ memorial site, community garden and paved walking paths.

For details, visit PlayCherokee.org or facebook.com/PlayCherokee.

