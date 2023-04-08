X

Kentucky Derby Day benefits History Cherokee

Credit: History Cherokee

Credit: History Cherokee

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

As a benefit for History Cherokee, Kentucky Derby Day will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. May 6 at The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton.

For the past 20 years, Kentucky Derby Day has served as History Cherokee’s largest annual fundraising event.

Originally, Derby Day was hosted in the Historic Crescent Farm Rock Barn, a race horse stable built in 1906 by Augustus (Gus) Lee Coggins.

Over the years, with the growth of History Cherokee, Coggins’ legacy carries on through Derby Day - even though the event no longer can fit in the Rock Barn.

Derby Day takes place every year on the first Saturday in May.

A variety of activities and experiences include bourbon tastings, a hat contest, a pony pull, a silent auction, gourmet food, specialty cocktails and live viewing of the Kentucky Derby.

Costs are $100 per guest, $110 for one guest that includes bourbon tasting, $185 for two guests or $205 for two guests that includes bourbon tasting.

For tickets, call 770-345-3288 or visit HistoryCherokee.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer:Johnny Cain

Georgia governor suspends indicted Douglas County commissioners16h ago

Credit: AP

Believing in Damon Stoudamire, Florida’s Kowacie Reeves transfers to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Five reasons the massive Qcells solar panel deal is big for Georgia
20h ago

Credit: UGA Athletics

Former Georgia defensive lineman Brown dies
18h ago

Credit: UGA Athletics

Former Georgia defensive lineman Brown dies
18h ago

Gwinnett backs off eminent domain plan for ‘Promised Land’
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Woodstock

Woodstock hires fire chief
Woodstock’s Greenstock Day Celebration set for April 22
Canton plans youth job fair on April 24
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
19h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top