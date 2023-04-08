Kentucky Derby Day benefits History Cherokee

As a benefit for History Cherokee, Kentucky Derby Day will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. May 6 at The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton.
For the past 20 years, Kentucky Derby Day has served as History Cherokee’s largest annual fundraising event.
Originally, Derby Day was hosted in the Historic Crescent Farm Rock Barn, a race horse stable built in 1906 by Augustus (Gus) Lee Coggins.
Over the years, with the growth of History Cherokee, Coggins’ legacy carries on through Derby Day - even though the event no longer can fit in the Rock Barn.
Derby Day takes place every year on the first Saturday in May.
A variety of activities and experiences include bourbon tastings, a hat contest, a pony pull, a silent auction, gourmet food, specialty cocktails and live viewing of the Kentucky Derby.
Costs are $100 per guest, $110 for one guest that includes bourbon tasting, $185 for two guests or $205 for two guests that includes bourbon tasting.
For tickets, call 770-345-3288 or visit HistoryCherokee.org.
