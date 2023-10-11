Cherokee’s Safety Superhero Day is Oct. 14

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Cherokee County officials will present Safety Superhero Day from 10 a.m. to1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Ball Ground Community Center, 250 Civic Drive, Ball Ground.

Children can play games, see cool vehicles and hang out with their local safety superheroes, who are first responders and in law enforcement.

The free event is sponsored by SafeKids Cherokee County and Sod Erosion and Education (SEEd).

Led by Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, Safe Kids Cherokee County is one of 31 Georgia coalitions through Safe Kids Worldwide, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children, which is the number-one killer of children in the United States, according to a Safe Kids Cherokee County statement.

Since the founding of SafeKids in 1988, there has been a 60% decrease in the unintentional injury rate among children 19 years and younger across the nation.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa or SafeKidsCherokeeCounty.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

ICE paid millions for empty detention beds in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: At pro-Israel rally, Georgia leaders warn of long political fight ahead
2h ago

Credit: Scott Olson

Walmart to open dairy facility with 400 jobs in South Georgia
41m ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Dry start ahead of widespread rain this evening
2h ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Dry start ahead of widespread rain this evening
2h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

2 injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
15m ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee to open fire station, Mica community room on Oct. 11
Canton introduces ‘Banners for the Brave’
Woodstock’s Art on the Green is Oct. 7-8
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
21h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
21h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top