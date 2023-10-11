Cherokee’s Safety Superhero Day is Oct. 14

Children can play games, see cool vehicles and hang out with their local safety superheroes, who are first responders and in law enforcement.

The free event is sponsored by SafeKids Cherokee County and Sod Erosion and Education (SEEd).

Led by Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, Safe Kids Cherokee County is one of 31 Georgia coalitions through Safe Kids Worldwide, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children, which is the number-one killer of children in the United States, according to a Safe Kids Cherokee County statement.

Since the founding of SafeKids in 1988, there has been a 60% decrease in the unintentional injury rate among children 19 years and younger across the nation.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa or SafeKidsCherokeeCounty.org.