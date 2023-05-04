Cherokee to hold 2 May meetings on grant requests

BreakingNews
Names released of 4 women injured in Midtown shooting
Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
4 minutes ago

Cherokee County’s application process for the 2024 Community Development Block Grants will include two workshops in May.

“The CDBG program provides funding to assist a wide range of eligible activities, including home repair projects, public facilities and public services such as transportation or staff support. All projects must substantially benefit low- and moderate-income persons,” said Cherokee County CDBG Manager Laura Calfee.

Open to nonprofits and local governments, the process to receive this federal funding requires all applications and supporting materials to be mailed or dropped off by 4 p.m. June 30.

Information regarding the process and templates can be found on the county’s website at cherokeega.com/CDBG (under Forms and Documents).

To assist with the program process and timeline, Cherokee County will offer two workshops to discuss community needs from 3-5 p.m. May 11 and 9-11 a.m. May 23 at the Cherokee County Administration Office, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

To make a reservation, contact Calfee at lcalfee@cherokeega.com.

