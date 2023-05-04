Cherokee to hold 2 May meetings on grant requests

“The CDBG program provides funding to assist a wide range of eligible activities, including home repair projects, public facilities and public services such as transportation or staff support. All projects must substantially benefit low- and moderate-income persons,” said Cherokee County CDBG Manager Laura Calfee.

Open to nonprofits and local governments, the process to receive this federal funding requires all applications and supporting materials to be mailed or dropped off by 4 p.m. June 30.