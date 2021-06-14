Cherokee County commissioners approve several rezoning requests

At its June 1 meeting, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved four different rezoning requests:
- Quintus Development to rezone 46.098 acres on Lakeside Drive from General Commercial and R-20 to RM-10 for apartments and townhomes with conditions.
- Vision Baptist Missions to rezone 2.74 acres on Cokers Chapel Road from Office/Institutional to R-80 (Estate Residential) for single-family residential lots.
- Lori C. Postal to rezone 4.58 acres in the 200 block of Arbor Hill Road from R-80 to General Agriculture for a horse barn and riding arena.
- Sentry Land Management to rezone 1.35 acres at 6065 Highway 92 from Neighborhood Commercial to General Commercial to use the existing building for a NAPA Auto Parts Store.
Information: cherokeega.com