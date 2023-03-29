X

Canton plans youth job fair on April 24

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Canton city officials and CanTeen are hosting their second annual Jobs & Resources Fair for Teens and Young Adults from 3-6 p.m. April 24 at Canton City Hall, 110 Academy St.

To view the event web page and for a complete listing of businesses and organizations participating, go to CantonGA.gov/TeenJobFair, which will be updated daily as more register to participate.

Businesses or organizations interested in participating in this event are asked to contact Lauren Johnson at lauren.johnson@cantonga.gov.

