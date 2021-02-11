X

Bragbook

The Walton High School investment team recently advanced to the Region 3-A (East Coast) finals in the Wharton Global High School Investment competition. Top row, from left to right: Jens Ashley, Justin Cohen, Kunling Tong. Middle row, left to right: Chinamy Joshi, Tyler Williams, Saahir Shaik. Bottom: Vikas Malepati.


Covenant House Georgia recently celebrated the conclusion of the 2020 Scholars in Service program, which allows high school students to learn experientially about the causes and effects of youth homelessness. The goal is to foster the next generation of Atlanta’s leaders, community advocates, and philanthropists. Through their participation the students got to learn about a critical issue for Atlanta while making a profound impact on the lives of young people experiencing homelessness.

The participating students are: Oluwadasola Abatan, Elite Scholars Academy; Nicole Adegoke, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School; Precious Amegawovor, Elite Scholars Academy; Eddi Aronson, Pace Academy; Wyatt Banks, Marist School; Lalani Bonner, Elite Scholars Academy; Allie Campbell, Pace Academy; Elizabeth Curvin, Marist School; Jovita Enriquez, Chamblee Charter High School; Brooklyn Freeman, Cedar Grove High School; MaKayla Gilner, Dutchtown High School; Subah Haque, Chamblee Charter High School; Jaiden Harris, Sandy Creek High School; Amalia Haviv, Pace Academy; Virginia Hernandez, The Westminster Schools; Hannah Imolode, Elite Scholars Academy; Eddison Knox, Forsyth Central High School; Anand Krishnan, North Gwinnett High School; Trinity Lester, Hillgrove High School; Dave Loisir, Tucker High School; Elisa Louis, Elite Scholars Academy; Larenzo Manuel, Hillgrove High School; Tatum Marmins, Campbell High School; William McCurdy, Lovejoy High School; Malika Menchion, Lovejoy High School; Hawaii Nguyen, Elite Scholars Academy; Ify Obianwu, Pebblebrook High School; Haley Robinson, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School; TJ Robinson, Charles R Drew Charter School; Aaditya Saha, Chamblee Charter High School; Tanisha Singhal, Alpharetta High School; Qahir Smith, Brookwood High School; Alexandra Sreng, Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts; Kara Stevens, The Westminster Schools; Kayla Stokes, Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts; Mason Strang, Wesleyan School; Shreya Sunil, Alpharetta High School; JaDen Terrell, Elite Scholars Academy; Harrison Vassar, North Atlanta High School; Sophia Wang, Chamblee Charter High School; Josie Williams, Atlanta Classical Academy; Shalyn Williams, Elite Scholars Academy; Sade Wright, Charles R Drew High School.

Jordan Rice, a graduating senior and actress from Metro Atlanta, has been named 1 of 60 Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates as part of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The Piedmont Academy Equestrian team recently competed in a horse show held at Wisteria Farm located in Monroe. For the Middle School Hunt Seat Team, Isabel White received a 1st and a 3rd in her Beginner Walk/trot/canter classes.
The Piedmont Academy Equestrian team recently competed in a horse show held at Wisteria Farm located in Monroe. Madalynn Bryant received two 3rd place finishes in her Beginner Walk/trot classes.
The Piedmont Academy Equestrian team recently competed in a horse show held at Wisteria Farm located in Monroe. Madison Swann received a 1st and a 2nd in her Beginner Walk/trot classes.
