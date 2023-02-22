MARTA’s Winter Market is open through March 31

MARTA’s Winter Market is open 1-4 p.m. through March 31 on various days and at five MARTA rail stations.
They include:
- Wednesdays at H.E. Holmes MARTA station, 70 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Atlanta.
- Thursdays at College Park MARTA station, 3800 Main St., Atlanta and Doraville MARTA station, 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville.
- Fridays at Kensington MARTA station, 3350 Kensington Road, Decatur and Five Points MARTA station, 30 Alabama St. SW, Atlanta.
Pay with SNAP/EBT and save 50% off fruits and vegetables.
With the MARTA Market Vegetable Incentive Program, receive $5 off your fourth and eighth purchases of any produce.
Find out more at facebook.com/MARTAfresh or cfmatl.org/marta or email MARTAmarket@cfmatl.org.
