BreakingNews
Woman found dead after fire in garage at DeKalb home
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade is March 11

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

The 139th Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade will march down Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta noon-1:30 p.m. March 11.

Started in 1858 by the Hibernian Benevolent Society, the parade is one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the Southeast and the longest-running event in Atlanta history, continuing the tradition of celebrating the city’s Irish culture and history, according to an Irish Network Atlanta statement.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 15th Street and continue down Peachtree to 5th Street.

More than 2,000 parade participants will range from bagpipe and drum corps, Irish dancers, floats, dogs and pups, bands, drill teams, llamas, Irish and local dignitaries to city elected officials.

After the parade, Colony Square will continue the celebration with live music from Party Nation, festive swag, drinks and more.

Parade attendees are encouraged to take MARTA.

Both Arts Center and Midtown MARTA stops provide easy access to the parade route.

For more information, visit atlantastpats.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

The Jolt: Amid criticism, antisemitism bill draws uncommon coalition
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia legislator ordered to stop blocking opposing views on Facebook page
17h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Preservation Center

Phoenix Flies celebration continues through March 26
16h ago
Hunger Walk Run is March 12 in Atlanta
MARTA unveils revised Atlanta expansion plan
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
17h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top