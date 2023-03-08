Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade is March 11

The 139th Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade will march down Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta noon-1:30 p.m. March 11.
Started in 1858 by the Hibernian Benevolent Society, the parade is one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the Southeast and the longest-running event in Atlanta history, continuing the tradition of celebrating the city’s Irish culture and history, according to an Irish Network Atlanta statement.
The parade will begin at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 15th Street and continue down Peachtree to 5th Street.
More than 2,000 parade participants will range from bagpipe and drum corps, Irish dancers, floats, dogs and pups, bands, drill teams, llamas, Irish and local dignitaries to city elected officials.
After the parade, Colony Square will continue the celebration with live music from Party Nation, festive swag, drinks and more.
Parade attendees are encouraged to take MARTA.
Both Arts Center and Midtown MARTA stops provide easy access to the parade route.
For more information, visit atlantastpats.com.
