ajc logo
X

Meet Raspberry Rally, the newest Girl Scouts cookie

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
It’s Girl Scouts cookie season

To celebrate the kick off of Girl Scout Cookies season, the organization has announced the release of a brand new cookie.

While they look a bit like the classic Thin Mints, the new Raspberry Rally cookies are filled instead with raspberry goodness — and they’re only available online.

“Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Be sure to find a Girl Scout you know to place your order,” suggested the Girl Scouts website.

Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA

Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA

To make sure you get your cookies this year, the Girl Scouts recommend:

  • Check with your local council, a Girl Scout you know, or use our cookie finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth or purchase cookies.
  • Text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news.
  • Beginning February 27, cookie lovers will be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, to purchase cookies, and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.
ExploreFigure skater performs Wednesday Addams-inspired routine

In addition to the new Raspberry Rally cookies, here’s what you can expect from the 2023 lineup:

  • Raspberry Rally
  • Adventurefils
  • Caramel Chocolate Chip
  • Samoas
  • Do-si-dos
  • Girl Scout S’mores
  • Lemonades
  • Lemon-UPs
  • Tagalongs
  • Thin Mints
  • Toasty-yay
  • Toffee-tastic
  • Shortbread

“Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges,” said the organization’s website.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Three questions with Kirby Smart: ‘The significance is there’s no blemish’4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to fraud charge
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
3h ago

Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Georgia inmate sentenced to life for latest murder
2h ago
The Latest

Here’s how to create your ultimate workout playlist
Where can I find it: frozen artichoke hearts, Fortnum & Mason tea bags and podiatrist
This love advice from a 4-year-old might be just what you need to hear
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
13h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
27m ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top