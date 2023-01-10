Meet Raspberry Rally, the newest Girl Scouts cookie

To celebrate the kick off of Girl Scout Cookies season, the organization has announced the release of a brand new cookie.
While they look a bit like the classic Thin Mints, the new Raspberry Rally cookies are filled instead with raspberry goodness — and they’re only available online.
“Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Be sure to find a Girl Scout you know to place your order,” suggested the Girl Scouts website.
To make sure you get your cookies this year, the Girl Scouts recommend:
- Check with your local council, a Girl Scout you know, or use our cookie finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth or purchase cookies.
- Text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news.
- Beginning February 27, cookie lovers will be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, to purchase cookies, and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.
In addition to the new Raspberry Rally cookies, here’s what you can expect from the 2023 lineup:
- Raspberry Rally
- Adventurefils
- Caramel Chocolate Chip
- Samoas
- Do-si-dos
- Girl Scout S’mores
- Lemonades
- Lemon-UPs
- Tagalongs
- Thin Mints
- Toasty-yay
- Toffee-tastic
- Shortbread
“Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges,” said the organization’s website.
