How to create the perfect at-home summer camp

It’s probably too late to enroll your kid in summer camp this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan some at-home summer fun.

Planning a summer camp at home is fun for you, your children, and, if you want to big, some neighbors or classmates too. Not only do camps provide an opportunity for your little one to grow, learn and be creative, it’s also a great way to make friends and create incredible memories.

When it comes to planning the perfect at-home summer camp, be sure to mix in plenty of fun and crafts, as well as a little education. Here are three must-have items to create the best at-home summer camp:

Theme

The key to a good summer camp is a great theme. Whether your child loves science, sports, arts and music, or just about anything else, pick a theme and start the decorating process. Find a space in your home, whether it’s the garage, a corner in a room, the backyard, your child’s room, etc., and make that your “camp” destination.

Enlist your child to help create the camp with materials from your local hobby store or items from around the house. This is also a great time to plan a menu for the week or even do some meal prep. It will save you time and money and give your child something to look forward to.

Weekly activities

Now it’s time for the fun part: picking out the weekly activities. This will help keep you and your child on a schedule, just like at camp. Popular activities include arts & crafts, STEM & science projects, physical activities, musical projects and journaling.

While packing their days with plenty of things to do, be sure to set aside some time for them to be free and do what they want, from napping to drawing — or even movie time.

Plan a ‘Big Day’

Plan at least one “Big Day” activity — something like a scavenger hunt, water balloon fight, talent show, carnival or field day.

Since you’re doing camp at home, you can also take advantage of activities around town. Your big day could be an outing to the zoo or aquarium, a trip to the arcade or a museum, or afternoon at a splash pad at the park. The “Big Day” is a great way to create an out-of-home experience that is fun, maybe educational, but definitely adventurous for your child.