Zendaya shows a seductive side in new ‘Challengers’ trailer

The just released trailer for Zendaya’s latest film, “Challengers,” has already gone viral online. Set to an electronic version of Rihanna’s “S&M,” it shows Zendaya — playing a rising tennis star — dominating the competition, before seducing two friends, played by “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor, and “West Side Story’s” Mike Faist.

The clip had social media melting down, with fans unsure what to think of the steamy trailer. This film marks a new era for Zendaya, who has successfully separated from her Disney persona by playing Rue’s in “Euphoria.”

Twitter users are happy “she’s allowed to be as pretty as she is in real life” and that this is the “hottest character of Zendaya so far.”

“Challengers” was directed by Italian director Luca Guadagnino, best know to English-speaking audiences for 2017′s “Call Me by Your Name,” which introduced many filmgoers to actor Timothée Chalamet.

“I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really f--ked-up people that I love very much. And a sports film, why not? It’s hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it’s great,” Guadagnino told Indiewire.

“Challengers” premiers on Amazon Prime September 15.