Georgia Aquarium 5k to be held March 11

It’s time for Georgia Aquarium’s annual 5k run, an event that’s a lot of fun for the entire family. This year’s race will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 8 a.m. For the sixth year in a row, the 5k will end in downtown Atlanta.
“Whether your motivation is running your first 5K, getting back in shape, preparing for the Peachtree Road Race or a longer distance race, by participating you’ll make an impact on aquatic animal conservation,” the event website noted.
In-person registration includes a collectible 5k themed medal and t-shirt, runners bib, and Georgia Aquarium swag. The race will take you on an out-and-back trail of the 3.1 miles. The race, which is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier, runs through downtown and around Georgia Tech.
Participants who are 21 and over will be qualified for a chance to win a Georgia Aquarium swag basket and two tickets to the Georgia Aquarium’s Sip Under the Sea (must be 21+ to attend).
While attendance in person is strongly preferred, you can also run the race virtually. Virtual race dates are from 8 a.m. on March 11 to 11:59pm on April 16, 2023. Registration fees are $40 for in-person or virtual racers — thought the first 200 Georgia Aquarium members to register will pay just $30.
“The in-person race will be held rain, snow, or shine. However, the threat of lightning or extreme/severe weather in the area of the event start/finish or course, may delay the start or cancel the race,” according to the registration page.
Participants can register at the Georgia Aquarium website.
