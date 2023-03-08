Georgia Aquarium 5k to be held March 11

“Whether your motivation is running your first 5K, getting back in shape, preparing for the Peachtree Road Race or a longer distance race, by participating you’ll make an impact on aquatic animal conservation,” the event website noted.

In-person registration includes a collectible 5k themed medal and t-shirt, runners bib, and Georgia Aquarium swag. The race will take you on an out-and-back trail of the 3.1 miles. The race, which is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier, runs through downtown and around Georgia Tech.