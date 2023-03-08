BreakingNews
Woman found dead after fire in garage at DeKalb home
Georgia Aquarium 5k to be held March 11

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
Get the entire family ready for this year’s 5k!

It’s time for Georgia Aquarium’s annual 5k run, an event that’s a lot of fun for the entire family. This year’s race will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 8 a.m. For the sixth year in a row, the 5k will end in downtown Atlanta.

“Whether your motivation is running your first 5K, getting back in shape, preparing for the Peachtree Road Race or a longer distance race, by participating you’ll make an impact on aquatic animal conservation,” the event website noted.

ExploreGeorgia Aquarium, Ryan Seacrest Foundation partner for patients at children's hospitals

In-person registration includes a collectible 5k themed medal and t-shirt, runners bib, and Georgia Aquarium swag. The race will take you on an out-and-back trail of the 3.1 miles. The race, which is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier, runs through downtown and around Georgia Tech.

Participants who are 21 and over will be qualified for a chance to win a Georgia Aquarium swag basket and two tickets to the Georgia Aquarium’s Sip Under the Sea (must be 21+ to attend).

ExploreWin a trip to the Players Championship at Players Island event at The Battery Atlanta

While attendance in person is strongly preferred, you can also run the race virtually. Virtual race dates are from 8 a.m. on March 11 to 11:59pm on April 16, 2023. Registration fees are $40 for in-person or virtual racers — thought the first 200 Georgia Aquarium members to register will pay just $30.

“The in-person race will be held rain, snow, or shine. However, the threat of lightning or extreme/severe weather in the area of the event start/finish or course, may delay the start or cancel the race,” according to the registration page.

Participants can register at the Georgia Aquarium website.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
