Tips for avoiding — or dealing with — snake bites

- When doing outside activities, such as gardening, hiking or birdwatching, always be aware of where you are stepping.
- Unless wearing boots, do not walk through thickly vegetated areas where you cannot see the ground. Snakes love to take cover under plants, such as English ivy and monkey grass.
- If you come across a snake, the best thing you can do is leave it alone. Many people are bitten because they try to kill a snake or get too close to it. Teach kids to be respectful of wildlife.
- If you see a snake, take two steps back.
- If you are bitten, move to a safe area. Next, be sure to remove any rings or jewelry or any restrictive clothing from the area around the bite. Wash the wound with soap and water, and keep it clean and dry. Seek immediate care from a medical professional. If you got a look at the snake, make note of its shape, color, markings or patterns. This can be helpful to share with the doctor treating the bite, but don’t approach the snake to gather that information.
SOURCE: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory University researchers and Georgia Poison Center.
