Georgia not among strike states

Georgia has Kaiser Permanente locations, but is not one of the states participating in the strike.

Kaiser Permanente serves more than 300,000 patients around Atlanta and Athens with more than 600 doctors in addition to other workers.

Georgia’s 3,250 Kaiser Permanente employees are not part of the union coalition in the contract battle. A majority of Kaiser’s Georgia employees are represented by a different union: the Alliance of Health Care Unions UFCW local union 1996.

- Ariel Hart

