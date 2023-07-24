Five key differences between pickleball and tennis

- The ball: Tennis balls are made with a rubber core and covered in felt and designed to bounce on the court while plastic pickleballs are lighter, have holes in them, and don’t have as much bounce. The hard whiffle-like balls in pickleballs produce a louder sound than that of a softer tennis ball being hit.
- The paddle: Pickleball uses solid paddles while tennis uses longer racquets with strings.
- The kitchen: The pickleball “kitchen” is a seven-foot zone on each side of the net which is a non-volley zone, more commonly referred to as “the kitchen” of a pickleball court. There’s no “Kitchen” in tennis.
- The courts: Pickleball courts are much smaller, and the game is mostly played by doubles. You can fit a maximum of four pickleball courts on one standard tennis court, but tennis courts are often split into only two pickleball courts.
- The double bounce rule: This rule for pickleball applies to the first two shots of the game. Once the ball is served, the receiving team must let it bounce once before returning, and the serving team must then let the return bounce once before hitting it back again. After that, either team can volley. This double bounce rule is unique to pickleball.
