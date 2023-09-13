COVID vaccination recommendations: What you need to know

BreakingNews
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued these recommendations on Sept 12, 2023, for the latest COVID vaccinations:

More details about getting additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines:

  • People aged 65 years and older may get 1 additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine 4 or more months after the 1st updated COVID-19 vaccine.
  • People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get 1 additional dose of updated COVID-19 vaccine 2 or more months after the last updated COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your healthcare provider about additional updated doses.
