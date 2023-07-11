About this series

Credit: ArLuther Lee
In June, Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Nedra Rhone and her 12-year-old daughter took a five-day road trip to Black history museums in South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
With two new institutions opening in the region this summer, Rhone saw an opportunity to examine the ways that history is being preserved in the South. She considers the museums more important than ever now, as lawmakers around the nation are limiting how race is discussed in schools.
Rhone reflects more deeply on what she and her daughter learned on their journey in this three-part series.
THURSDAY: For many Black Americans, Charleston was our ancestors’ Ellis Island
SATURDAY: A preteen’s take on history: America moving forward, slowly
SUNDAY: Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all
And read more about her visits with these dispatches:
- Introduction to a journey through Black history
- Two days in Charleston: Old Slave Market Museum | The International African American Museum
- Macon: The Tubman Museum of African American Art, History and Culture
- Montgomery: The Legacy Museum
- Mobile: Africatown Heritage House