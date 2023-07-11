About this series

Credit: ArLuther Lee Credit: ArLuther Lee

In June, Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Nedra Rhone and her 12-year-old daughter took a five-day road trip to Black history museums in South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

With two new institutions opening in the region this summer, Rhone saw an opportunity to examine the ways that history is being preserved in the South. She considers the museums more important than ever now, as lawmakers around the nation are limiting how race is discussed in schools.

Rhone reflects more deeply on what she and her daughter learned on their journey in this three-part series.

THURSDAY: For many Black Americans, Charleston was our ancestors’ Ellis Island

SATURDAY: A preteen’s take on history: America moving forward, slowly

SUNDAY: Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all

And read more about her visits with these dispatches: