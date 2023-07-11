About this series

Info Boxes
X

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Credit: ArLuther Lee

In June, Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Nedra Rhone and her 12-year-old daughter took a five-day road trip to Black history museums in South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

With two new institutions opening in the region this summer, Rhone saw an opportunity to examine the ways that history is being preserved in the South. She considers the museums more important than ever now, as lawmakers around the nation are limiting how race is discussed in schools.

Rhone reflects more deeply on what she and her daughter learned on their journey in this three-part series.

THURSDAY: For many Black Americans, Charleston was our ancestors’ Ellis Island

SATURDAY: A preteen’s take on history: America moving forward, slowly

SUNDAY: Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all

And read more about her visits with these dispatches:

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Mainor switches to GOP after school voucher vote2h ago

Credit: AJC

Deja News: Why Atlanta’s notorious, disbanded Red Dog unit is back in the news
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

New agriculture commissioner moves to protect Georgia’s leading industry
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bank of America ordered to pay $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bank of America ordered to pay $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘We have a lot of work to do’: new CDC head Dr. Mandy Cohen arrives
4h ago
The Latest
Leading causes of maternal death in Georgia, 2018-2020
Tips to avoid being involved in a wrong-way crash
Statement by UGA Athletic Association
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves in the All-Star game: How to follow AJC updates from Seattle
3h ago
After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
5h ago
Braves Nation: Spencer Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star game
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top