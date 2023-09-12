About this investigation

Info Boxes
X

After the AJC began publishing its 2022 Dangerous Dwellings series, Atlanta leaders pledged to take action against dangerous apartment complexes. Reporter Willoughby Mariano sought to find out whether the steps they took improved the lives of people who call these complexes home.

To do so, Mariano followed the lives of tenants at Atlanta’s Pavilion Place, paying special attention to resident Danielle Russell, whom the series featured. They spoke regularly for nearly two years. Russel shared photographs, video and records of conditions, which Mariano corroborated through public records requests and other reporting.

Mariano tracked the city of Atlanta’s enforcement efforts by observing municipal housing court hearings, gathering hundreds of court records, making public records requests to local and state agencies, reviewing property records, interviewing administrators, attending inspections, and contacting apartment owners through phone calls, visits and emails. She and AJC reporter Donovan Thomas also visited the locations of dozens of code violations after owners said they made repairs, speaking with residents and assessing whether problems remained.

Editors' Picks

Kemp suspends Georgia’s fuel tax again, saving drivers at the pump2h ago

AJC IN-DEPTH
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: Angry activists say Democrats continue to ‘turn their back on us’
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

189K inactive voter registrations canceled in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

189K inactive voter registrations canceled in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson creeps up on history, Kyle Wright returns as Braves, Phillies split DH
12h ago
The Latest
Trump Georgia case - previous coverage
Margie’s Law
AJC Republican voter poll August 2023
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
20h ago
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top