Our guide to Cumming is sponsored by Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital, one of the nation’s premier healthcare systems, continues to grow throughout the Atlanta area. On April 16, Northside Hospital Forsyth celebrated the groundbreaking of a major campus expansion that will include a new six-story patient tower and a significantly expanded Emergency Department, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to meeting the growing health care needs of Forsyth County and the surrounding region.

Our immediate focus is on hiring for our critical care, intermediate, emergency, surgical services and acute care units, along with radiology, pharmacy, lab, and respiratory services.