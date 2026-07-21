On the Beat How Georgia football plans to ‘thunder’ into 2026 season Kirby Smart uses previous NBA championship team as example Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players run onto the field before an NCAA football game against Texas at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 35-10 over Texas. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By Mike Griffith 38 minutes ago Share

TAMPA, Fla. — Kirby Smart is ready for Georgia to bring the thunder in more ways than one this season. Smart, on the verge of his 11th season as the Bulldogs head coach, shared at SEC Media Days how his team studied the NBA’s Oklahoma Thunder in its quest to be “uncommon” with selfless play. It’s a timely message in this collegiate football era of the players’ high-dollar NIL earnings and free transfer policy. “If you’re not studying how other people are doing it and maybe the ways they’re doing it … I think you’re missing out,” Smart said.

“It’s very unique what the Thunder was doing, especially when they won the championship in terms of leading in so many categories, but most importantly, selflessness, and that’s what we try to emulate.” The 2024-25 version of the Thunder led the NBA in points differential and turnover margin, ranking in the NBA’s top-five in scoring (fourth), team defense (third) and blocked shots (second). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 31.1 points per game and was named the NBA MVP the past two seasons, but the championship version of the Thunder featured six players averaging double-figure scoring. The team-first element is what Smart seeks, to the extent he said “being uncommon nowadays is hard to do in the culture college football, so we’re emphasizing those uncommon traits they have in terms of sharing the ball, passing, leading in all stats, assists, turnovers and defense they were good in all traits.”

Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network sideline reporter and Atlanta Fox 5-TV sports director D.J. Shockley said Smart’s messaging resonates with the players.

“When I talked to the guys off-camera they bring it up; they have something solid they can reach for because it’s so ingrained in them,” said Shockley, a former UGA quarterback who was the MVP of the Bulldogs’ 2005 SEC championship game victory. “It gives them something every day they can strive for, it’s that team mentality, especially in this day and age (of NIL), but in the third and fourth quarter, that’s not going to matter. “When you look at the OKC Thunder, these guys are winning but they are doing it unselfishly, in a way that’s uncommon, so it’s a big part of how Coach is bringing them together.” UGA linebacker Raylen Wilson said the message motivates players to stay dialed in at all times. “It’s doing all of the simple things better, and doing those common things in an uncommon way,” Wilson said on Tuesday. “It puts everyone in the right headspace.”

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said Smart’s intensity and ability to maintain individual relationships with the players makes him an effective communicator. “We’ve all seen clips of Coach Smart on the sideline, and he has a lot of emotion on the sideline,” Stockton said “He’s in the games, like the 12th guy on the sideline. “It’s awesome for him to have that fire and passion.” This season’s Georgia football team will need that energy, but also, contributions from many players as it lacks projected first-round NFL draft in its offensive skill positions. Both the receiving corps and the running back stable will operate by committee, with Stockton expected to spread the ball around.