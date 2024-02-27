Stock Up: 3 suggestions for your grocery list

$3.99-$6.29 per package of eight net-zero-carb tortillas, available at Walmart and Sprouts. $6.29-$6.49 per package of eight whole-wheat, low-carb tortillas and $6.49 per package of eight low-carb flour tortillas, available at Fresh Market and Sprouts. Or order at latortillafactory.com.

Southeast honey blend

Local Hive in Greeley, Colorado, recently issued a limited-edition honey celebrating 100 years in business. In our area, they sell a blend of honey from beekeepers in the Southeast. We’ve really enjoyed this surprisingly rich, raw, unfiltered honey. Honey connoisseurs will have fun browsing the website, which offers at least 23 different varieties, including from Oregon, the mid-Atlantic, Colorado and Texas. You also can get matched with a new favorite by taking a honey quiz.

$9.49 per 16-ounce container. Available at Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Sprouts and localhivehoney.com.

Pasta sauces

Pasta sauces are one of the most versatile things you can pick up at a grocery store. We love these organic sauces from Dave’s Gourmet Specialty Foods. Our favorite is the hearty marinara, which we used to make lasagna, but the simply red sauce was perfect for Spanish rice, the roasted garlic and sweet basil made a great base for a pot of minestrone, and the alfredo turned pizza rounds, shrimp, mushrooms and peppers into delicious flatbread pizzas.

$8.99 per 15-ounce or 25.5-ounce jar, depending on the flavor. Available at Sevananda, Sprouts, Fresh Market, Walmart and davesgourmet.com.

