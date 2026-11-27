These sausage-cheese balls only require three ingredients. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

This classic recipe (also known as sausage-cheddar bites) has been a crowd-pleasing party appetizer for decades.

This classic recipe (also known as sausage-cheddar bites) has been a crowd-pleasing party appetizer for decades.

I first heard of sausage-cheese balls from a friend as we were reminiscing about various potluck foods. He adored these little savory morsels at every event; finger foods are always popular for their ease when perusing the room to catch up with people — or shoveling into your mouth to avoid conversation.

Add this classic archive recipe to your appetizer arsenal, along with our feta-stuffed mushrooms and deviled eggs for the upcoming holiday parties.

Sausage-cheese balls emerged at Southern church potlucks and parties. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

The surprising way to use Bisquick

Sausage-cheese balls have something in common with pecan pie and poke cake — they were all recipes published on the packaging by various food manufacturers. Sausage-cheese balls emerged at Southern church potlucks and parties, and Bisquick also released a recipe for the beloved appetizer on the back of the box.