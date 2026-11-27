I first heard of sausage-cheese balls from a friend as we were reminiscing about various potluck foods. He adored these little savory morsels at every event; finger foods are always popular for their ease when perusing the room to catch up with people — or shoveling into your mouth to avoid conversation.
Sausage-cheese balls have something in common with pecan pie and poke cake — they were all recipes published on the packaging by various food manufacturers. Sausage-cheese balls emerged at Southern church potlucks and parties, and Bisquick also released a recipe for the beloved appetizer on the back of the box.
Serve with a dip or two
This appetizer doesn’t necessarily need a dip, but it surely doesn’t hurt to have a couple options. We enjoyed them with a sweet and tangy honey mustard or the slight kick of a pepper jelly.
What’s changed in this sausage-cheese balls recipe
The original recipe tasted too dough-forward, with only the essence of ground sausage — I’ve reduced the Bisquick mix from 3 cups to 2 cups to give it a more balanced texture and flavor.