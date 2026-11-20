Recipe From the archives: Stuffed mushrooms are an easy, savory potluck appetizer Plus: The best way to clean mushrooms. Share This stuffed mushroom recipe comes straight from an Atlanta Constitution article in 1992. (Candy Hom for the AJC)

CH By Candy Hom 11 minutes ago

Potlucks around this time of year are plentiful; finding something to bring can be nerve-wracking. I’ve attended dozens of potlucks, hosted quite a few myself and learned that the most successful ones focus on balancing the menu. (Otherwise, the offerings could unintentionally include multiple desserts with some repeats and one savory dish.) One of the best potluck hosts I know shares a spreadsheet so guests can plug in their choice of dish to bring within the specific categories: appetizers, mains, sides and desserts. Keep this stuffed mushroom recipe in your potluck arsenal for a quick (under 30 minutes) and easy dish to bring to your next gathering.

Related Story The AJC Guide to Thanksgiving recipes, including what to make with leftovers November 16, 2026 What types of mushrooms work best? The original recipe didn’t specify a specific variety, but I decided to go with white button mushrooms. They are easy to find, which is what we want in an easy potluck recipe. They are also not too big, so they cook pretty fast in the oven. Cremini mushrooms also work well and are less likely to fall apart because they’re firmer than white button mushrooms, if that’s what you prefer.

Mushrooms are dirty. Please clean them well. For my entire life, I have watched my mother wash mushrooms as part of her prep work. She even goes further and peels the outer layer with a knife. While we don’t have to do the latter, washing mushrooms won’t get them waterlogged. It is a common myth that rubbing dirt off with a dry towel is sufficient. Mushrooms, even cultivated ones, carry a lot of dirt. But gently rubbing them with your fingers under a running faucet will thoroughly clean them. Then pat them dry with a paper towel and proceed with the recipe. Any residual water on the outside will evaporate once they start baking in a hot oven.

What’s changed in this stuffed mushroom recipe? The original recipe called for a leftover spinach feta filling with an egg binder, but I’m guessing many of us don’t have that on hand. The adapted recipe is tweaked with the addition of a cream cheese binder rather than the egg to add some extra creaminess. I’ve also incorporated the mushroom stems into the filling for more nutrients, flavor and to reduce waste. Fresh spinach is found in every produce section, and sauteing it in a pan takes only a couple minutes.

I’ve added a golden toasted panko for a crunchy topping. Toast it in a pan over medium heat with either olive oil or butter, then sprinkle the panko on top of each mushroom before they go into the oven. Additional ingredients you can add Crumbled bacon is always a solid addition to the filling, adding a salty, smoky flavor. Lump crab meat folded into the filling could give it a luxurious upgrade. Pine nuts would add another layer of texture and a different flavor.

These stuffed mushrooms are adapted from the original recipe using cream cheese for a creamier filling. (Candy Hom for the AJC) Spinach and Feta Stuffed Mushrooms Makes 16 mushrooms (4 servings) Cooking time: 10 minutes Equipment: Baking sheet

Parchment paper Ingredients: 2 teaspoons butter

¼ cup panko

16 whole white button mushrooms, 1½ to 2 inches wide

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups baby spinach

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

Parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the panko and toast until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes. Place panko in a small bowl and set aside. Using your fingers, lightly rub any dirt off the mushrooms under the running faucet until clean, then pat dry with a paper towel. Remove the stems and coarsely chop them. Put mushroom caps on the prepared baking sheet. Heat olive oil in the same skillet on medium-high heat. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Add chopped mushroom stems and cook for another 2-3 minutes, until softened. Remove the skillet from the heat, then add cream cheese and crumbled feta to the spinach, mixing until well combined. Fill each mushroom cap with the spinach mixture, piling high until all the filling is used. Sprinkle some toasted panko bread crumbs on each mushroom. Make sure the mushrooms are evenly spaced on the baking sheet before placing it into the oven. Bake for 10 minutes or until mushrooms are softened but not watery, and cheese is melted. If using, garnish with chopped parsley.