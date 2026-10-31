Recipe This make-ahead chocolate poke cake tastes better with time A delicious dessert gets its flavor from caramelized condensed milk and brewed coffee. Share A chocolate poke cake from "Potluck Desserts" by Justin Burke. (Courtesy of Brian Samuels Photography)

CH By Candy Hom 15 minutes ago

Food writer and queer food activist Justin Burke has reinvigorated our love for all things retro with 75 treats in “Potluck Desserts: Joyful Recipes to Share with Pride” (Countryman Press, 2025). Sheet cake, blondie, icebox cake and dump cake recipes use familiar and easy-to-find ingredients. The book offers expert tips from Burke’s career as a professional pastry chef. Also included are stories of Burke’s chosen family who shaped him and encouraged his mission to make baking comfortable and accessible for all. Pastry chef and food writer Justin Burke. (Courtesy of Brian Samuels Photography) Related Story From the AJC archives: An easy, delicious banana bread recipe Easy potluck dessert recipes made with pantry ingredients Burke organizes chapters in “Potluck Desserts” by bakeware to make it easier for the reader to decide what to make. You won’t dive into a project only to find out you don’t own a Bundt pan, or the right size of baking sheet.

The recipes are very straightforward, with many ingredients you probably have in the pantry, or can be easily found in most grocery stores. In one chapter, Burke shares his unique perspective about using boxed mixes in many of his recipes: “Boxed mixes are ingredients with a purpose at home and in a professional kitchen. They’re not lazy or lowbrow; it’s all about perspective. They’re like the queer folks at a potluck — often underestimated but bringing their unique flavor to the table.” There is a timing sticker on each recipe stating whether they’re a quick 30 minutes or less, an hour or so, or better made the night before. For this chocolate poke recipe, it is the latter. "Potluck Desserts" by Justin Burke. (Courtesy of Brian Samuels Photography)

What is poke cake?

A poke cake is a sheet cake that is poked with holes so it can absorb the flavor and moisture of a liquid that is poured over it. The liquid can be anything, such as coconut milk, chocolate pudding or even flavored Jell-O liquid gelatin.

Just like pecan pie recipes were used as a marketing push by Karo syrup, the poke cake recipe was developed by the Jell-O brand to boost sales after gelatin molds fell out of fashion. Related Story From the archives: An easy pumpkin bread recipe from 1974 Brewed coffee intensifies the cake’s chocolate flavors Burke adds brewed coffee to the batter to intensify the chocolate flavor in this poke cake. Another unexpected ingredient, caramelized condensed milk, is poured over the cake to keep it moist, and to add a sweetness that is not cloying. Related Story The small-batch ooey-gooey cinnamon roll recipe you want this fall What does NSFW poke cake mean? This recipe name may raise eyebrows. In Justin Burke’s recipe headnote, he shares the funny story of how the cake’s name came to be:

“I must have been about eight years old when I first tried this cake, famously known as Better Than Sex Cake. Try explaining that name to an eight-­year-­old! Back then, there weren’t many filters in my household, so I just shrugged it off. But after tasting it, my young mind was genuinely worried that I would forever compare sex to this cake because, well, the cake was better, right? ... As I grew older, I realized the humor behind the name. To safeguard future youth from my irrational fear, I’ve renamed it NSFW Poke Cake."

A chocolate poke cake from "Potluck Desserts" by Justin Burke. (Courtesy of Brian Samuels Photography) NSFW Poke Cake Timing: Better made the night before Makes 12–16 servings Ingredients:

For the cake 2 cups all-­purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup hot brewed coffee For the filling Two 14-­ounce cans sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup unsalted butter For the topping 2 cups heavy whipping cream

Four 1.4-­ounce toffee chocolate bars, crushed