Recipe Broccoli couscous salad is a light meal-prep lunch or dinner This crunchy make-ahead salad keeps for up to four days. Share “Quickies” provides 140-plus approachable plant-based recipes, like this make-ahead broccoli couscous salad. (Courtesy of Shahad Odah)

CH By Candy Hom 32 minutes ago

Thanksgiving has ended; you’re tired of leftovers and need a change. You probably want something healthy that doesn’t take long to cook. Cue “Quickies: 140+ Nourishing Plant-Based Recipes for Busy People” by Carleigh Bodrug (Balance, $35), featuring approachable and practical plant-based recipes. “Quickies” by Carleigh Bodrug features approachable and practical plant-based recipes. (Courtesy of Shahad Odah) Easy and fast recipes for plant-based eating “Let’s be honest, plant-based recipes can be overwhelming.” — Bodrug Bodrug acknowledges plant-based cooking can be difficult, with long instruction lists and hard-to-find ingredients that lead people to give up before they even start. She incorporates her own experiences juggling work and family, providing ways to fit healthy eating into the chaos we all feel at times.

“Quickies” provides quick tips for home cooks, such as investing in a good knife and assembling ingredients before starting. Each recipe also provides visuals with a photo of each ingredient above the final dish, enabling harried home cooks to make quick decisions based on what they have in their fridge. Related Story Make lo mein with leftover turkey in under 30 minutes November 23, 2026 Is couscous a grain? Couscous is commonly mistaken for a grain because it resembles quinoa, but is actually made with semolina flour. It originated in North Africa, and is added to many stews and broths because of its ability to absorb the liquids it is cooked in. In Bodrug’s recipe for broccoli salad, she cooks the couscous in vegetable broth, which incorporates even more flavor into the salad.

Why couscous works so well in this salad Couscous adds more substance to a salad but doesn’t take away flavor or texture from the other ingredients, and makes the broccoli dish more filling. Because of its small size, it cooks incredibly quickly in comparison to other pastas, making it an easy choice for a weeknight meal. Carleigh Bodrug incorporates her own experiences juggling work and family into “Quickies,” providing ways to fit healthy eating into the chaos we all feel at times. (Courtesy of Shahad Odah)

Related Story Pearl couscous makes shrimp cocktail into a full meal June 22, 2026 Easy ingredient swaps The lemon tahini dressing is another recipe in her book, but can be replaced with a store-bought dressing of the same flavor.

Bodrug also suggests substituting couscous with quinoa if necessary. Make this salad ahead for easy meal prep If you are meal prepping, this broccoli couscous salad can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days. Since it uses broccoli and not leaf lettuce, you don’t have to worry about wilted, slimy leaves.

Bodrug suggests adding some additional fresh herbs to freshen up leftovers. In Carleigh Bodrug’s recipe for broccoli salad, she cooks the couscous in vegetable broth, which incorporates even more flavor into the salad. (Courtesy of Shahad Odah) Related Story From the archives: An easy pumpkin bread recipe from 1974 October 30, 2026 Warm Broccoli Couscous Salad “This is one of my favorite salads of all time, and it absolutely belongs in ‘Quickies’ for its effortless prep and epic flavor. I love to serve this salad warm and cold, and it’s very much a ’meal’ salad, perfect for lunch or dinner prep for the week.” — Bodrug

Serves 4 Ingredients for roasted broccoli and chickpeas: 2 heads broccoli, broken into florets

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried parsley

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional), for crisping

Ingredients for couscous: 1 cup uncooked pearl couscous, or quinoa

1¼ cups vegetable broth, plus more if needed

1 large handful fresh dill, chopped

1 large handful fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup chopped pistachios or walnuts

¾ cup lemon tahini dressing Instructions: Prepare the broccoli and chickpeas: Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with a reusable baking mat or parchment paper. Place the broccoli and chickpeas on the prepared pan, then toss with the paprika, garlic powder, dried parsley, pepper, salt and olive oil (if using) until evenly coated. Roast until the chickpeas are crispy and the broccoli is tender, about 20 minutes. While the broccoli and chickpeas roast, make the couscous: Combine the couscous with the vegetable broth in a medium-size saucepan. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer, covered, until the liquid is absorbed and the couscous is tender. To serve, place the couscous in a large serving bowl, top with the roasted chickpeas and broccoli, followed by the dill, parsley and pistachios, then pour the dressing on top and combine. This salad will keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 4 days.