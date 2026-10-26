Suzy Karadsheh has been eating the Mediterranean diet since before it was trendy. That’s because it’s not a diet, but a lifestyle. In “The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat” (2022, Clarkson Potter), Karadsheh shares dishes inspired by her culinary heritage, from casual mezze like salads and spreads to more elaborate dishes like grilled branzino and chicken shawarma bowls. “The Mediterranean Dish” has an entire section dedicated to what she calls “breakfast-y things,” with a number of recipes perfect for overnight guests staying for the upcoming holidays.
One of which is an easy recipe for baked sunny-side-up eggs with sweet peppers and onion that feeds up to six people.
Eating the Mediterranean way without buying a bunch of ingredients
Karadsheh stresses that you should be able to enjoy cooking and eating the Mediterranean way without worrying whether you have the exact ingredients for each dish. She goes into detail about various olive oils and how they are used, the most common fresh herbs to have on hand, and spices that are integral to the cuisine, a few of which are, but not limited to, cardamom, za’atar and Aleppo pepper (which is used in this recipe). Pasta and grains are easy to keep around and come in handyto save dinner on any weeknight.
Yes, you can use extra-virgin olive oil for high-heat cooking
Conventional wisdom always stressed we shouldn’t use EVOO in cooking, that it should only be used for dressings or as a finishing oil.
Scrolling down to the recipe, you may notice that extra-virgin olive oil is used in this sheet pan recipe. Karadsheh uses EVOO for baking and cooking, explaining that recent studies show quality olive oil remains stable and doesn’t lose much nutritional valueat high heat.
Substitute ingredients as needed and enjoy cooking
In the introduction to Karadsheh’s baked eggs recipe, she stresses not to worry whether you have every ingredient on hand:
“Don’t be afraid to change up this recipe to suit your taste, using other spices or veggies you have on hand. Zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and scallions are a few good options here. Just make sure that all the pieces are cut to approximately the same size, so they will roast evenly and finish at the same time.”
How to cook eggs on a sheet pan
After the vegetables roast until softened, the pan is taken out of the oven, and eggs are placed in premade wells and put back in to bake until done. This ensures the eggs will be cooked perfectly. Karadsheh cooks her eggs for 8 minutes so they are still runny, but add 2 minutes more if you want the yolks on the harder side.
Baked Sunny Side Up Eggs With Sweet Peppers And Onion
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and thinly sliced
1 orange bell pepper, cored, seeded, and thinly sliced
1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and thinly sliced
1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced crosswise
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
2 teaspoons dried oregano, divided
1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper flakes or other sweet chile seasoning
1 teaspoon ground cumin
Extra-virgin olive oil
6 large eggs
½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 Roma (plum) tomato, cored and diced
Crumbled feta cheese (optional)
Crusty bread, for serving
Instructions:
Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 400 degrees.
Place the bell peppers and onion in a large bowl. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Add 1 teaspoon of the oregano as well as the Aleppo pepper and the cumin. Drizzle with olive oil, then toss the vegetables to make sure they are well coated with the oil and spices.
Transfer the vegetable medley to a 13-by-18-by-1-inch sheet pan. Spread in one layer, then roast until the peppers have softened, about 15 minutes.
Remove the pan from the oven and, with a large spoon, form 6 wells in the roasted veggies. Carefully crack an egg into each well, keeping the yolks intact. (It helps to crack each egg into a small dish first, then slide it carefully into the well.)
Return the pan to the oven and bake until the egg whites are just set, about 8 minutes for runny egg yolks, or a minute or two longer if you prefer harder eggs.
Season the eggs with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle the remaining teaspoon of oregano over all, then garnish with the parsley, tomato, and a sprinkle of feta (if using). Serve immediately, with your favorite crusty bread.