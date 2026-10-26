Food & Dining Bake this sheet pan egg and pepper breakfast for a crowd ‘The Mediterranean Dish’ by Suzy Karadsheh provides 120 colorful recipes for entertaining and a healthy lifestyle. Share Baked sunny-side-up eggs with sweet peppers and onion recipe from "The Mediterranean Dish" cookbook by Suzy Karadsheh. (Caitlin Bensel/Courtesy of Clarkson Potter)

CH By Candy Hom 37 minutes ago

Suzy Karadsheh has been eating the Mediterranean diet since before it was trendy. That’s because it’s not a diet, but a lifestyle. In “The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat” (2022, Clarkson Potter), Karadsheh shares dishes inspired by her culinary heritage, from casual mezze like salads and spreads to more elaborate dishes like grilled branzino and chicken shawarma bowls. “The Mediterranean Dish” has an entire section dedicated to what she calls “breakfast-y things,” with a number of recipes perfect for overnight guests staying for the upcoming holidays. One of which is an easy recipe for baked sunny-side-up eggs with sweet peppers and onion that feeds up to six people.

Suzy Karadsheh shares recipes inspired by her culinary heritage in "The Mediterranean Dish." (Caitlin Bensel/Courtesy of Clarkson Potter) Eating the Mediterranean way without buying a bunch of ingredients Karadsheh stresses that you should be able to enjoy cooking and eating the Mediterranean way without worrying whether you have the exact ingredients for each dish. She goes into detail about various olive oils and how they are used, the most common fresh herbs to have on hand, and spices that are integral to the cuisine, a few of which are, but not limited to, cardamom, za’atar and Aleppo pepper (which is used in this recipe). Pasta and grains are easy to keep around and come in handy to save dinner on any weeknight. Yes, you can use extra-virgin olive oil for high-heat cooking Conventional wisdom always stressed we shouldn’t use EVOO in cooking, that it should only be used for dressings or as a finishing oil. Scrolling down to the recipe, you may notice that extra-virgin olive oil is used in this sheet pan recipe. Karadsheh uses EVOO for baking and cooking, explaining that recent studies show quality olive oil remains stable and doesn’t lose much nutritional value at high heat.

"The Mediterranean Dish" by Suzy Karadsheh (Caitlin Bensel/Courtesy of Clarkson Potter) Substitute ingredients as needed and enjoy cooking

In the introduction to Karadsheh’s baked eggs recipe, she stresses not to worry whether you have every ingredient on hand: “Don’t be afraid to change up this recipe to suit your taste, using other spices or veggies you have on hand. Zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and scallions are a few good options here. Just make sure that all the pieces are cut to approximately the same size, so they will roast evenly and finish at the same time.” How to cook eggs on a sheet pan After the vegetables roast until softened, the pan is taken out of the oven, and eggs are placed in premade wells and put back in to bake until done. This ensures the eggs will be cooked perfectly. Karadsheh cooks her eggs for 8 minutes so they are still runny, but add 2 minutes more if you want the yolks on the harder side. Baked Sunny Side Up Eggs With Sweet Peppers And Onion Serves 6 Ingredients: