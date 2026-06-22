Pearl couscous makes shrimp cocktail into a full meal

To transform shrimp cocktail into a main dish, you’ll first need to add a starch that can cook with the shrimp. While rice and pasta could both work, the tender yet slightly springy texture of pearl couscous echoes that of shrimp and makes it an ideal accompaniment. Even better, it can cook in 10 to 15 minutes.

It’s hard to beat shrimp cocktail as an appetizer. When prepared with skill, shrimp can be tender and sweet, perfect for dipping in tangy, piquant cocktail sauce. And, with the right additions, it’s possible to use shrimp cocktail as foundation for a filling main dish.

There are two ways to cook pearl couscous: one is in boiling salted water, as you would cook pasta, and another is steamed in a covered pot, as you would cook rice. The second method works best here. Toast the couscous in olive oil with a large handful of scallions to build flavor before adding your cooking liquid.

Bloody Mary mix mimics cocktail sauce flavor

Cocktail sauce, made from ketchup, horseradish, citrus and spices, is a requirement for shrimp cocktail. But it’s not the most versatile cooking ingredient; simmer it with couscous or use it to steam shrimp and it’ll lose its piquancy. But Bloody Mary mix contains many of the same ingredients and is fluid enough to form a great cooking liquid for the couscous. Stir in a bit more mix right before serving to bring back some of its brightness.

A quick marinade and short steam yields tender shrimp

Shrimp benefit from a bit of thinking ahead. They don’t need a long marinating time, but if you season them right before starting the couscous, they’ll turn out juicier than if you don’t. Add a bit of olive oil and lemon zest while you’re at it; these won’t be absorbed by the shrimp, but they will enhance their flavor after cooking.

The simplest way to cook the shrimp is the best — simply lay them on top of the couscous and let them steam in the flavorful cooking liquid. Large shrimp only need about 5 minutes to steam this way, so get the couscous mostly cooked before adding the shrimp. Once they’re curled and pink, you’re ready to finish the dish with additional scallions, Bloody Mary mix and lemon wedges.