Food & Dining Patio season: Where to enjoy the fall weather in metro Atlanta These 13 great patios have lovely fall views. Share Tipsy Thaiger's patio in Roswell has plenty of seating and string lights to set the fall vibe. (Courtesy of Lauren Lynn)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago

The fleeting time in Georgia between the sweltering summer heat and damp winter chill has finally arrived, featuring cool mornings, warm evenings and trees dappled with orange leaves. One of the best ways to celebrate this precious season is by spending plenty of afternoons dining on patios around metro Atlanta. Check out this list of Atlanta patios with peaceful settings and views of fall foliage. A table full of food at Bicicletta in Peachtree City. (Courtesy of Bicicletta) Bicicletta This relatively new Peachtree City restaurant from chef Andrea Montobbio focuses on a more casual vibe than his original restaurant, Enzo Steakhouse & Bar, with a menu of pizza and handmade pastas. The large side patio has ample seating and umbrellas, plus string lighting that sets the atmosphere at night. It’s located in the Kedron Village Shopping Center, but a grouping of trees surrounds the patio to keep it feeling like a casual Italian escape. Read AJC restaurant critic Henri Hollis’ roundup review featuring Bicicletta here.

4199 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 770-432-2663, canoeatl.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FROM THE WELL — Sourdough Bakery (@fromroswell) From the Well The team behind Roswell’s cozy brunch restaurant Fellow’s Cafe also own this bakery, cafe and market next door. From the Well is a casual, counter-service companion with breads, bagels, sandwiches, pastries and seasonal matcha, coffee and smoothies. Everything can be ordered to go, or take your breakfast out to the outdoor patio that looks a little like someone’s secluded backyard.

1094 Green St., Roswell. 678-301-0178, fromthewell.com Kitty Dare's Inman Park patio is bright and colorful with a mural and umbrellas that transport diners to the Mediterranean. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris) Kitty Dare Fall foliage is easily enjoyed in the Inman Park neighborhood, so after strolling down some tree-lined streets, head to Kitty Dare for Mediterranean food on its cozy patio. Bright colors, a vibrant mural and string lights offer a retreat on which to enjoy Sunday brunch and spritzes, including four new cocktails made with Sarti Rosa, the trendy pink Italian aperitivo.

1029 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-1566, kittydare.com Krog Bar's outdoor patio lets diners enjoy pre-dinner cocktails while waiting for a table. (Courtesy of Lindsey and Allie Eaton/Eaton Social) Krog Bar Chef Kevin Rathbun revived his Krog Bar concept last year, though in its latest iteration it serves a menu of coal-fired pizza and is located in the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center campus in Peachtree Hills. The 950-square-foot restaurant has a small footprint, but an intimate garden patio is available for guests to enjoy an Italian cocktail while waiting for a seat, and garage-style doors can be opened to let in the elements. Read dining critic Henri Hollis’ full review of the restaurant here.

65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com Monday Night Brewing's West Midtown expansion, the Grove, has an outdoor space fronting the Northwest Beltline Trail. (Courtesy of Wendell Weithers Photography) Monday Night Brewing — the Grove Monday Night Brewing’s West Midtown location, the Grove, is an easy pick for al fresco drinking and eating. Order one of its sourdough pizzas, a brew and snag a spot outside near one of the fire pits to keep warm. The taproom is located along a section of the Atlanta Beltline’s Northwest Trail, so take in some people watching while enjoying the fall weather.

670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-596-8271, mondaynightbrewing.com/location/atlanta-the-grove A variety of signature dishes are showcased at Pastries A Go Go in Downtown Decatur on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Pastries A Go Go Brunch on a patio is one of life’s great pleasures, and this longtime Decatur restaurant has just the place to sip your coffee while enjoying a large biscuit on a beautiful day. The patio behind Pastries A Go Go is surrounded by lush trees and planters of flowers, so order some cozy breakfast offerings to chase away any morning chill and enjoy the fall foliage. 235 Ponce De Leon Place, Decatur. 470-881-1004, pastriesagogo.com Related Story Preserving Atlanta’s beloved restaurants is a balancing act March 29, 2026 Enjoy a fall Atlanta day at Red's Beer Garden in Benteen Park with hot dogs and beer. (Courtesy of Red's Beer Garden) Red’s Beer Garden Step into the magical scene of an outdoor beer garden with a lineup of brews to warm you from the inside out. Grab a table at this neighborhood haunt in Benteen Park. String lights and umbrellas complete the outdoor experience, and a menu with hot dogs, sandwiches and chicken tenders will make it feel almost like camping.

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com Head to Staplehouse to enjoy its seasonal menu on the patio. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC) Staplehouse Head to the Old Fourth Ward for the Staplehouse patio which can feel more like a high-end backyard with a menu that demands to be enjoyed outside. There is covered seating as well as tables in the sun, so order a pizza to share alongside a hefty sandwich and whatever seasonal vegetables the Staplehouse team has worked its magic on. 541 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-524-5005, staplehouse.com The Select's Sandy Springs patio wraps around much of the restaurant with patios and plenty of seating. (Courtesy of the Select) The Select Dining inside the Select’s elegant interior is a visual feast, but its wraparound outdoor patio makes for an equally as lovely meal as it overlooks the City Springs development. Sip a cocktail from its seasonal menu outside, or opt for a seat in the Conservatory dining section with its wall of windows for the feeling of al fresco dining without the fluctuating temperatures. The Select’s fall cocktails include a red velvet espresso martini and the “Pearadise Lost” with St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, gin and Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur.

6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com Tipsy Thaiger's patio in Roswell has plenty of seating and string lights to set the vibe. (Courtesy of Lauren Lynn) Tipsy Thaiger Roswell’s darling restaurant, Tipsy Thaiger, earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in the 2026 American South guide, so there’s no excuse not to check out the Thai eatery. Historic Roswell is a haven for patio dining, and Tipsy Thaiger’s charming patio offers a variety of seating, umbrellas and string lights, making it a great option on which to enjoy gab glaam, or Thai bar snacks, and cocktails well into the evening. 605 Atlanta St., Roswell. 470-292-3297, tipsythaiger.com The patio at TWO Urban Licks is located alongside the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail. (Courtesy of TWO Urban Licks) TWO Urban Licks Pleasant fall weather calls for strolls along the Atlanta Beltline, and TWO Urban Licks’ outdoor patio is conveniently located alongside the Eastside Trail. Take a break from walking with a meal at this Atlanta staple that’s been open for more than 20 years. It offers a menu focused on wood-fire cooking with options like rotisserie chicken, trout and smoked brisket.