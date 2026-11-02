The fleeting time in Georgia between the sweltering summer heat and damp winter chill has finally arrived, featuring cool mornings, warm evenings and trees dappled with orange leaves. One of the best ways to celebrate this precious season is by spending plenty of afternoons dining on patios around metro Atlanta.
Check out this list of Atlanta patios with peaceful settings and views of fall foliage.
Bicicletta
This relatively new Peachtree City restaurant from chef Andrea Montobbio focuses on a more casual vibe than his original restaurant, Enzo Steakhouse & Bar, with a menu of pizza and handmade pastas. The large side patio has ample seating and umbrellas, plus string lighting that sets the atmosphere at night. It’s located in the Kedron Village Shopping Center, but a grouping of trees surrounds the patio to keep it feeling like a casual Italian escape. Read AJC restaurant critic Henri Hollis’ roundup review featuringBicicletta here.
1263 N. Peachtree Pkwy., Peachtree City. 770-341-0023, bici-itl.com
This is by no means a hidden gem when it comes to al fresco dining, but Canoe has earned its reputation for good reason. This restaurant in Vinings has a sprawling two-level patio with unmatched views overlooking the Chattahoochee River. Watch the Georgia leaves change color while enjoying a farm-to-table menu.
4199 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 770-432-2663, canoeatl.com
The team behind Roswell’s cozy brunch restaurant Fellow’s Cafe also own this bakery, cafe and market next door. From the Well is a casual, counter-service companion with breads, bagels, sandwiches, pastries and seasonal matcha, coffee and smoothies. Everything can be ordered to go, or take your breakfast out to the outdoor patio that looks a little like someone’s secluded backyard.
Fall foliage is easily enjoyed in the Inman Park neighborhood, so after strolling down some tree-lined streets, head to Kitty Dare for Mediterranean food on its cozy patio. Bright colors, a vibrant mural and string lights offer a retreat on which to enjoy Sunday brunch and spritzes, including four new cocktails made with Sarti Rosa, the trendy pink Italian aperitivo.
Chef Kevin Rathbun revived his Krog Bar concept last year, though in its latest iteration it serves a menu of coal-fired pizza and is located in the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center campus in Peachtree Hills. The 950-square-foot restaurant has a small footprint, but an intimate garden patio is available for guests to enjoy an Italian cocktail while waiting for a seat, and garage-style doors can be opened to let in the elements. Read dining critic Henri Hollis’ full review of the restaurant here.
While this French-inspired Buckhead eatery has an impressive interior, the al fresco dining feels like a slice of Europe in Atlanta with a collection of small bistro tables lined against the wall and bordered by flower boxes. It’s a space suited for both lazy morning brunches with coffee and decadent pastries, and mid-afternoon conversations with friends over a bottle of French wine.
Monday Night Brewing’s West Midtown location, the Grove, is an easy pick for al fresco drinking and eating. Order one of its sourdough pizzas, a brew and snag a spot outside near one of the fire pits to keep warm. The taproom is located along a section of the Atlanta Beltline’s Northwest Trail, so take in some people watching while enjoying the fall weather.
Brunch on a patio is one of life’s great pleasures, and this longtime Decatur restaurant has just the place to sip your coffee while enjoying a large biscuit on a beautiful day. The patio behind Pastries A Go Go is surrounded by lush trees and planters of flowers, so order some cozy breakfast offerings to chase away any morning chill and enjoy the fall foliage.
Step into the magical scene of an outdoor beer garden with a lineup of brews to warm you from the inside out. Grab a table at this neighborhood haunt in Benteen Park. String lights and umbrellas complete the outdoor experience, and a menu with hot dogs, sandwiches and chicken tenders will make it feel almost like camping.
Head to the Old Fourth Ward for the Staplehouse patio which can feel more like a high-end backyard with a menu that demands to be enjoyed outside. There is covered seating as well as tables in the sun, so order a pizza to share alongside a hefty sandwich and whatever seasonal vegetables the Staplehouse team has worked its magic on.
Dining inside the Select’s elegant interior is a visual feast, but its wraparound outdoor patio makes for an equally as lovely meal as it overlooks the City Springs development. Sip a cocktail from its seasonal menu outside, or opt for a seat in the Conservatory dining section with its wall of windows for the feeling of al fresco dining without the fluctuating temperatures. The Select’s fall cocktails include a red velvet espresso martini and the “Pearadise Lost” with St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, gin and Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur.
Roswell’s darling restaurant, Tipsy Thaiger, earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in the 2026 American South guide, so there’s no excuse not to check out the Thai eatery. Historic Roswell is a haven for patio dining, and Tipsy Thaiger’s charming patio offers a variety of seating, umbrellas and string lights, making it a great option on which to enjoy gab glaam, or Thai bar snacks, and cocktails well into the evening.
Pleasant fall weather calls for strolls along the Atlanta Beltline, and TWO Urban Licks’ outdoor patio is conveniently located alongside the Eastside Trail. Take a break from walking with a meal at this Atlanta staple that’s been open for more than 20 years. It offers a menu focused on wood-fire cooking with options like rotisserie chicken, trout and smoked brisket.