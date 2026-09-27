The small-batch ooey-gooey cinnamon roll recipe you want this fall

Even if the warm temps are taking longer than usual to subside this fall, cinnamon rolls can take us there in spirit.

In “Small-Batch Breads: 50 Recipes for Loaves, Buns, and Flatbreads Made with One Cup of Flour” (Ten Speed Press, $32), Rebecca Eisenberg provides 50 approachable recipes, all made with, yes, one cup of flour. Eisenberg streamlines the ingredients and steps, taking the will-it-or-won’t-it-scale guesswork out of baking recipes.

“Small Batch Breads” also provides beautiful step-by-step photos to guide you through the process.

"Small-Batch Breads: 50 Recipes for Loaves, Buns, and Flatbreads Made with 1 Cup of Flour," by Rebecca Eisenberg. (Ten Speed Press, $32) (Courtesy of Linda Campos)

These cinnamon rolls don’t require an overnight rise

Unlike standard cinnamon roll recipes that need an overnight rise, these only take 2 ½ to 3 ½ hours, so you aren’t spending your Saturday night prepping for a Sunday morning breakfast.