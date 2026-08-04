Food & Dining Tybee Island celebrates restaurant week and more from the coastal dining scene August food and dining happenings from Savannah and the Georgia coast. Farace's Finest Pizza & Pints is a participant in Tybee Restaurant Week, which continues through Aug. 17. (Courtesy of Farace's Finest Pizza & Pints)

By Bill Dawers 1 hour ago Share

In this month’s dining dispatch from the Georgia coast, the 2026 Tybee Island Restaurant Week lineup is revealed; The Frederica brings a new fine dining option to St. Simons Island; Tricks BBQ finds a new home on Waters Avenue in Savannah and the Greek restaurant Limani opens on Savannah’s famed River Street. The Sugar Shack, one of the participants in the 2026 Tybee Restaurant week, serves a wide range of ice cream flavors, coffee drinks, pastries, desserts and other sweets. (Courtesy of The Shack) Tybee Island Restaurant Week returns Eight establishments are participating in the 2026 Tybee Island Restaurant Week, which actually runs for two weeks from Aug. 3-17. Participating businesses will offer exclusive food and drink specials, featured menu items and limited-time selections available only during the event. The coffee shop and cafe Sand Cat is one of the establishments participating in Tybee Island Restaurant Week. (Courtesy of Sand Cat) “Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to showcase the incredible variety of food and beverage businesses we have on Tybee Island,” said Maggie Lannon, Main Street and Downtown Development Authority coordinator. “Whether you’re visiting a longtime favorite or discovering a new spot, Restaurant Week encourages everyone to eat local and support the businesses that help make our community so special.”

Participating businesses span the length of the island, from Sea Wolf Tybee at the north end to Wind Rose Bar & Grill and others near the Tybee Pier & Pavillion at the south end. An interactive map and more information can be found on the event’s website. Tybee Island Restaurant Week. Aug. 3-17, tybeeislandmainstreet.org/tybee-restaurant-week Mayte Cruz is the owner of The Frederica. (Courtesy of Frederica House) The Frederica brings another fine dining option to St. Simons The Frederica opened in St. Simons Island in July in the space that was home to Frederica House for more than 45 years.

Founded in 1980, Frederica House served a hearty menu that included steak, seafood, chicken and pasta entrees.

“We have been fortunate to serve multiple generations of guests, those whose parents and grandparents brought them and now bring their children and grandchildren,” the Frederica House team wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closing. “Though we will miss serving you all, we will cherish the memories we made together for years to come.” Mayte Cruz, owner of The Frederica, said that she wants to honor the legacy of the Mitchell family who made Frederica House into a staple of the island. After acquiring the restaurant in 2025, she spent almost a year developing the new restaurant but left the original wood interior largely untouched. “I had the feeling that St. Simons needed some upscale fine dining,” Cruz said, listing a handful of existing higher-end restaurants. Cruz has lived in St. Simons for almost 30 years and also owns Chile Peppers Island Cantina and Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen. The Frederica menu includes a range of starters and entrees, including several Wagyu steaks, a spiced duck breast and Chilean sea bass. Cruz said that the menu will evolve and that brunch service will be added.

Cruz also said that St. Simons has enough restaurants that cater to beachgoers, so The Frederica maintains a dress code that restricts various types of casual wear. “My clientele loves it,” Cruz said. The Frederica. 3611 Frederica Rd., St. Simons Island. 912-638-6789, thefrederica.com The new home of Tricks BBQ on Waters Avenue in Savannah. (Bill Dawers for the AJC) Tricks BBQ opens in new location on Savannah’s east side Tricks BBQ reopened in mid-July on Waters Avenue on Savannah’s east side, about a mile east of Forsyth Park. The first incarnation of Tricks BBQ operated for about 25 years on Bull Street but moved in 2024 to West Bay Street. The restaurant closed that location in late 2025.

Taylor Middleton, daughter of owner Ricky “Trick” Walker, said the family spent a few months looking for new locations before finding its new space at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Henry Street. The building needed relatively little work beyond the construction of a screened area for grilling. “We love it here,” said Middleton. “We’re seeing new faces — and a lot of old faces obviously.” The new location has a small area for indoor dining, but most of the business is takeout. The menu includes pork ribs, chicken, beef ribs and lamb chops. Full slabs of pork ribs are available. All dinners are served with baked beans and potato salad. Tricks BBQ opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closes when the food runs low. Tricks BBQ. 1218 Waters Ave., Savannah. 912-643-2182, instagram.com/tricksbbq.