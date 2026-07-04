Food & Dining Rreal Tacos expands into Florida, plus more from Atlanta’s restaurant scene A spate of closures comes after a June full of openings. Rreal Tacos has several locations in Atlanta. It serves up the genuine flavors of Mexican street food, complemented by a vast collection of 200 tequilas and more than 100 mezcals. (Courtesy of Rreal Tacos)

By Henri Hollis 38 minutes ago Share

Rreal Tacos continued its explosive growth, a local brewery released a commemorative beer available only at Six Flags and more happenings from the metro Atlanta food and dining scene. Atlanta taco chain headed south of the (Georgia) border Rreal Tacos, the Atlanta-based Mexican street food-inspired taco chain, announced plans to open its first location outside of Georgia. The restaurant chain acquired a building in St. Petersburg, Florida, where it plans to open a on the ground floor along with two other concepts, according to a social media announcement. The building’s second floor will house a full-service restaurant, though the concept has not been finalized, and the third floor will function as a rooftop bar.

Rreal Tacos first opened in 2015, but was sold to current owners Miguel Hernandez and Damian Otero in 2021. The taco chain has since expanded to a dozen locations in metro Atlanta and become known for its viral marketing efforts, like signing local personality Kevin Randolph, better known as Beltline Kevin, to a $100,000 brand ambassador contract. Kevin Randolph became well known for being a friendly rollerblader serenading people along the Beltline. Rreal Tacos signed him as the restaurant's sponsored athlete to help promote its newest location on the Beltline. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) “We asked ourselves, if we’re going to promote one of our managers to become a business partner in another state, where are they going to be the happiest?” Otero said in the social media announcement with the area publication St. Pete Rising. “It was Florida. Tampa and St. Pete just made sense.” The pulled pork sandwich at Lewis Barbecue. (Courtesy of Lewis Barbecue)

An AJC-inspired deal on barbecue After Lewis Barbecue’s pulled pork sandwich won The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s recent taste test, the Ansley Mall restaurant will offer a special deal on the winning item, this Monday only.

On July 6, diners can order Lewis Barbecue’s pulled pork sandwich for just $6 — half-off the original price for dine-in customers. The rare deal from one of Atlanta’s newest barbecue restaurants is an opportunity to try the pulled pork sandwich that was the runaway winner chosen by AJC staffers in a blind taste test. 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9567, lewisbarbecue.com Austell-based Frog Rock Brewing Co. created Goliath Summer Lager to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. (Courtesy of Cobb Travel & Tourism) Six Flags offers commemorative beer Six Flags Over Georgia is inviting guests to crack a cold one in honor of the 20th anniversary of one of the park’s top attractions: Goliath, the 200-foot-tall roller coaster that reaches speeds of 70 mph. In partnership with Frog Rock Brewing Co., Goliath Summer Lager is brewed to be a light, refreshing summer beer easily identifiable by its bold orange and black label.

“We wanted to create something worthy of Goliath’s legacy,” Adam Lukey, head brewer at Frog Rock Brewing Company, said in a news statement. “This lager is crisp, approachable and perfect for a summer day at the park. We’re excited to partner with Six Flags Over Georgia on such a milestone celebration.” The beer can be purchased only inside the park for the 2026 summer season. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway., Austell. 770-739-3400, sixflags.com/overgeorgia Frog Rock Brewing Co., 2764 Broad St., Austell. 678-398-9363, frogrockbrewingco.com Restaurant announcements Pretty Hens Rotisserie, a new rotisserie chicken restaurant, will open Monday on the Westside in the former Zunzi’s space. The business was first announced with the name Pretty Bird Rotisserie with an opening date in mid-June, according to Tomorrow’s News Today. It comes from Jon Beatty, a franchisee of Cheba Hut locations in Atlanta and Athens.

1971 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. prettyhensrotisserie.com Bistecca alla Fiorentina at Fiorenza, a new Italian restaurant in Alpharetta. (Jesus Ramirez Photography, courtesy of Fiorenza) New restaurant openings Fiorenza, a Tuscan-inspired Italian restaurant from new restaurateur Jessi Qilafi, is now open in Alpharetta, according to a news release. Though the new restaurant will be closed Saturday for the Fourth of July, it will regularly open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 11500 Webb Bridge Way, Alpharetta. fiorenzaitalian.com Van Leeuwen Scoop Shop, an ice cream shop from the New York-based brand, opened at the Forum in Peachtree Corners on Thursday. According to the brand’s website, it plans to open a third metro Atlanta ice cream shop in the Perimeter area soon, though it did not specify a date.