restaurant review

Clark’s Steakhouse carves its own place in beef-obsessed Buckhead

Modeled after a traditional steakhouse, Clark’s sets itself apart by its attention to detail.
The larger steaks, like this 34-ounce dry-aged tomahawk, at Clark's Steakhouse are beautifully sliced before serving. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)
The larger steaks, like this 34-ounce dry-aged tomahawk, at Clark's Steakhouse are beautifully sliced before serving. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)
By
30 minutes ago

With the addition of Clark’s Steakhouse, Buckhead is officially steakmaxxing.

Atlanta’s most famous neighborhood is already home to Bones, Chops Lobster Bar, Hal’s, Little Alley Steak and chains like New York Prime, the Palm and the Capital Grille. Just this year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reviewed newcomers Luella and Koshu Club.

Judging by the crowds at Clark’s, Buckhead’s appetite for beef is not yet sated.

Clark’s stands out for its intense devotion to steakhouse tradition and attention to detail. The atmosphere is dark, intimate and clubby; the windowless dining room wraps diners in velvet the color of red wine. Jacketed servers push serving carts called gueridons down lanes of pristine white tablecloths, each one illuminated by a wisely placed light directly overhead.

Much of the Clark's Steakhouse menu will feel familiar, but it's often so well-executed that it feels special. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)
Much of the Clark's Steakhouse menu will feel familiar, but it's often so well-executed that it feels special. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)

The walls are covered with photos of Georgia luminaries, from Hank Aaron to Herschel Walker, interspersed with pictures of spaniels, boats and golfers. The most notable wall art is the gold-lettered dress code and code of conduct prominently displayed on a mirrorlike black panel next to the entry door. The rules forbid, among other things, excessively revealing clothing, flip-flops and offensive odors.

Clark’s portrays itself as the platonic ideal of an old-school steakhouse — a risky gambit that leaves very little room for error. Diners know what to expect: The steak will be absolutely fabulous and the service will be impeccable. Anything else would be a disappointment.

The steaks at Clark's Steakhouse in Buckhead are sourced from longtime purveyor Meats by Linz. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)
The steaks at Clark's Steakhouse in Buckhead are sourced from longtime purveyor Meats by Linz. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)

Despite setting such a high bar for itself, Clark’s almost entirely delivers on its self-imposed mandate. The steak is, indeed, fantastic, and the service is wonderful. The restaurant’s biggest drawback might be the crowds drawn to its horseshoe-shaped bar, which can become boisterous as their bottles of Bordeaux are emptied. One of the rules on the code of conduct sign is “no profanity, loud or vulgar language,” though it seems to be selectively enforced.

What makes Clark’s more interesting than other traditional steakhouses is the way nearly every aspect of the experience gets a little something extra. The steaks are sourced from Meats by Linz, a purveyor that supplies several other top steakhouses in the area. But Clark’s buys Linz Heritage Angus beef, a higher-level product line that tracks the entire life cycle of the animal and the steak, including the butcher who processes it.

The steaks at Clark's Steakhouse are seared over a hickory-wood fire. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)
The steaks at Clark's Steakhouse are seared over a hickory-wood fire. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)

Those steaks are seared over a hickory-wood fire, giving every piece of beef a distinctive flavor and charred texture. I split the 24-ounce, 40-day dry-aged porterhouse with a dining partner and thought it was excellent. Whether it’s worth $185 is a matter of personal philosophy, but I couldn’t pick out a better American-bred steak I’ve had in recent years.

At the other end of the price spectrum, the C’s 8-ounce prime dry-aged burger drops a similar umami-bomb on your taste buds for just $32. The hefty, high-quality beef patty is slathered with immensely rich Coca-Cola caramelized onions that have the almost overwhelming savoriness found in miso.

Among the chilled seafood options, the Argentine Royal Red shrimp stood out for their clean, sweet flavor that carried surprising depth for the shellfish. Another cold appetizer, the foie gras torchon, was one of the few dishes that felt like modern haute cuisine rather than traditional steakhouse fare. The disk of gently cooked goose liver was surrounded with dashes of powder and dots of sauce like an abstract painting. The accouterments included brown butter powder, with a flavor almost like sesame, smoked pecan powder and dried apricot puree.

The C's 8-ounce prime dry-aged burger is slathered in immensely rich Coca-Cola caramelized onions. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)
The C's 8-ounce prime dry-aged burger is slathered in immensely rich Coca-Cola caramelized onions. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)

Multiple cocktails on the menu bring an extra wow-factor, as well. The San Juan swizzle, a well-constructed cocktail made with rum and Campari, is served over nugget ice in a glass about a foot tall. The coup de grace is the garnish: half a lime turned inside out to make a small, cuplike shape, which is filled with overproof Puerto Rican rum and lit on fire. The large, red cocktail topped with a leaping blue flame is a guaranteed showstopper.

But the real star (for me, at least) was the house Manhattan, made with wagyu tallow-washed Whistlepig 6-year rye. The depth and texture imparted by the beefy fat wash perfectly complement the smooth, classic Manhattan — an extravagant addition to an already excellent cocktail.

An espresso martini at Clark's Steakhouse. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)
An espresso martini at Clark's Steakhouse. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)

The wine program is extensive and in-depth, with plenty of traditional options by the glass and a few interesting choices. I liked the Numanthia Tinta de Toro from Spain, a red that was sturdy enough to hold up to the intense flavors of the Clark’s burger. The steakhouse’s general manager, Gage Zeringue, also happens to be a sommelier. In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he said Clark’s has a wine bottle preordering program that allows customers to call ahead to select their bottle of choice. The advance notice allows the server to decant the wine and serve it at the perfect time and temperature.

That level of service isn’t just reserved for the people ordering expensive bottles of wine; once you’ve made it past the dress code, everyone is treated with professional care and attentiveness. During one of my visits, our server somehow missed that we’d ordered the small seafood tower (called the petite fruits de mer on the menu). When I asked about it, the error was quickly corrected and our server profusely apologized. At the end of the meal, he brought out not one, but two desserts to make amends — an unnecessary but thoughtful gesture. Though everyone at the table was painfully full, we still nearly finished the decadent white chocolate bread pudding.

A selection of chilled seafood at Clark's Steakhouse in Buckhead. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)
A selection of chilled seafood at Clark's Steakhouse in Buckhead. (Angie Webb/Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse)

Almost everything at Clark’s was so excellent, including outrageously rich sides like the creamed spinach (which may have been mostly Parmesan cheese) and pommes Anna (a fancy version of scalloped potatoes), that a few things stood out for being merely good. My wife’s Chilean sea bass felt a little ho-hum, especially for $56, and the somewhat basic crème brûlée didn’t have much of the caramelized sugar crust that’s so much fun to break through — a fact I hate to point out since the dessert was free.

You can criticize the restaurant for being expensive, excessive or not breaking new ground. You can certainly be annoyed by the middle-aged singles at the bar who seem to confuse shouting with flirting. But Clark’s truly nails the steak, the drinks, the service and the design, from the fully bolstered barstools to the oversized leather menu covers.

Zeringue said the goal was for diners to feel like Clark’s is a time machine. It’s an apt metaphor, because you’ll swear you’ve seen everything at Clark’s before — but this time around, it’s even better.

Clark’s Steakhouse

4 out of 5 stars (very good)

Food: traditional American steakhouse

Service: professional, personable and fantastic overall

Noise level: moderate to quite loud

Recommended dishes: cocktail shrimp, crab maison, tuna tartare, foie gras torchon, beef carpaccio, peach and burrata salad, chopped salad, C’s 8-ounce prime dry-aged burger, any dry-aged steaks, pommes Anna, mile-high fries, creamed spinach, white chocolate bread pudding

Vegetarian dishes: peach and burrata salad, chopped salad, savory whipped sweet potato, stacked ratatouille, wood-grilled asparagus, pommes puree, pommes Anna, mile-high fries, crispy onion rings, local Georgia wood-grilled mushrooms, roasted heirloom baby carrots, grilled cabbage wedges, creamed spinach

Alcohol: full bar with a few spectacular cocktails and a very deep wine list

Price range: $100-$200 per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Accessibility: fully ADA accessible

Parking: valet on-site with $3 fee, not including tip

Nearest MARTA station: none

Reservations: recommended

Outdoor dining: none

Takeout: none

Address, phone: 2827 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-343-1831

Website: clarkssteak.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.