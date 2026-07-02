Clark’s Steakhouse carves its own place in beef-obsessed Buckhead

Multiple cocktails on the menu bring an extra wow-factor, as well. The San Juan swizzle, a well-constructed cocktail made with rum and Campari, is served over nugget ice in a glass about a foot tall. The coup de grace is the garnish: half a lime turned inside out to make a small, cuplike shape, which is filled with overproof Puerto Rican rum and lit on fire. The large, red cocktail topped with a leaping blue flame is a guaranteed showstopper.

But the real star (for me, at least) was the house Manhattan, made with wagyu tallow-washed Whistlepig 6-year rye. The depth and texture imparted by the beefy fat wash perfectly complement the smooth, classic Manhattan — an extravagant addition to an already excellent cocktail.

But the real star (for me, at least) was the house Manhattan, made with wagyu tallow-washed Whistlepig 6-year rye. The depth and texture imparted by the beefy fat wash perfectly complement the smooth, classic Manhattan — an extravagant addition to an already excellent cocktail.

The wine program is extensive and in-depth, with plenty of traditional options by the glass and a few interesting choices. I liked the Numanthia Tinta de Toro from Spain, a red that was sturdy enough to hold up to the intense flavors of the Clark’s burger. The steakhouse’s general manager, Gage Zeringue, also happens to be a sommelier. In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he said Clark’s has a wine bottle preordering program that allows customers to call ahead to select their bottle of choice. The advance notice allows the server to decant the wine and serve it at the perfect time and temperature.

That level of service isn’t just reserved for the people ordering expensive bottles of wine; once you’ve made it past the dress code, everyone is treated with professional care and attentiveness. During one of my visits, our server somehow missed that we’d ordered the small seafood tower (called the petite fruits de mer on the menu). When I asked about it, the error was quickly corrected and our server profusely apologized. At the end of the meal, he brought out not one, but two desserts to make amends — an unnecessary but thoughtful gesture. Though everyone at the table was painfully full, we still nearly finished the decadent white chocolate bread pudding.

The wine program is extensive and in-depth, with plenty of traditional options by the glass and a few interesting choices. I liked the Numanthia Tinta de Toro from Spain, a red that was sturdy enough to hold up to the intense flavors of the Clark’s burger. The steakhouse’s general manager, Gage Zeringue, also happens to be a sommelier. In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he said Clark’s has a wine bottle preordering program that allows customers to call ahead to select their bottle of choice. The advance notice allows the server to decant the wine and serve it at the perfect time and temperature.