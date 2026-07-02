Clark’s Steakhouse carves its own place in beef-obsessed Buckhead

Almost everything at Clark’s was so excellent, including outrageously rich sides like the creamed spinach (which may have been mostly Parmesan cheese) and pommes Anna (a fancy version of scalloped potatoes), that a few things stood out for being merely good. My wife’s Chilean sea bass felt a little ho-hum, especially for $56, and the somewhat basic crème brûlée didn’t have much of the caramelized sugar crust that’s so much fun to break through — a fact I hate to point out since the dessert was free.
You can criticize the restaurant for being expensive, excessive or not breaking new ground. You can certainly be annoyed by the middle-aged singles at the bar who seem to confuse shouting with flirting. But Clark’s truly nails the steak, the drinks, the service and the design, from the fully bolstered barstools to the oversized leather menu covers.
Zeringue said the goal was for diners to feel like Clark’s is a time machine. It’s an apt metaphor, because you’ll swear you’ve seen everything at Clark’s before — but this time around, it’s even better.
You can criticize the restaurant for being expensive, excessive or not breaking new ground. You can certainly be annoyed by the middle-aged singles at the bar who seem to confuse shouting with flirting. But Clark’s truly nails the steak, the drinks, the service and the design, from the fully bolstered barstools to the oversized leather menu covers.
Zeringue said the goal was for diners to feel like Clark’s is a time machine. It’s an apt metaphor, because you’ll swear you’ve seen everything at Clark’s before — but this time around, it’s even better.
4 out of 5 stars (very good)
Food: traditional American steakhouse
Service: professional, personable and fantastic overall
Noise level: moderate to quite loud
Recommended dishes: cocktail shrimp, crab maison, tuna tartare, foie gras torchon, beef carpaccio, peach and burrata salad, chopped salad, C’s 8-ounce prime dry-aged burger, any dry-aged steaks, pommes Anna, mile-high fries, creamed spinach, white chocolate bread pudding
Vegetarian dishes: peach and burrata salad, chopped salad, savory whipped sweet potato, stacked ratatouille, wood-grilled asparagus, pommes puree, pommes Anna, mile-high fries, crispy onion rings, local Georgia wood-grilled mushrooms, roasted heirloom baby carrots, grilled cabbage wedges, creamed spinach
Alcohol: full bar with a few spectacular cocktails and a very deep wine list
Price range: $100-$200 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: valet on-site with $3 fee, not including tip
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended
Address, phone: 2827 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-343-1831
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
4 out of 5 stars (very good)
Food: traditional American steakhouse
Service: professional, personable and fantastic overall
Noise level: moderate to quite loud
Recommended dishes: cocktail shrimp, crab maison, tuna tartare, foie gras torchon, beef carpaccio, peach and burrata salad, chopped salad, C’s 8-ounce prime dry-aged burger, any dry-aged steaks, pommes Anna, mile-high fries, creamed spinach, white chocolate bread pudding
Vegetarian dishes: peach and burrata salad, chopped salad, savory whipped sweet potato, stacked ratatouille, wood-grilled asparagus, pommes puree, pommes Anna, mile-high fries, crispy onion rings, local Georgia wood-grilled mushrooms, roasted heirloom baby carrots, grilled cabbage wedges, creamed spinach
Alcohol: full bar with a few spectacular cocktails and a very deep wine list
Price range: $100-$200 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: valet on-site with $3 fee, not including tip
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended
Address, phone: 2827 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-343-1831
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.