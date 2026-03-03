Food & Dining Cafes, bakeries and bagel shops dominate metro Atlanta’s restaurant openings At least 16 new metro-area restaurants opened last month, and nearly half focus on pastries, coffee or bagels. Schaf Shop, an LGBTQ-friendly coffee, skate and apparel shop in Midtown, opened in mid-February. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Many of Atlanta’s latest restaurant openings are choosing to lean toward a fast-casual, counter-service format instead of the full-service style of dining out. February saw the opening of multiple out-of-town bagel shops, new locations of two Asian bakery chains and cafes set up to be community-driven third spaces.

Some chain restaurants moved in, but others moved out, as Bahama Breeze declared bankruptcy and a Texas-based taco shop shuttered. In total, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted 16 restaurants that opened in the metro area during the month of February, while at least seven closed, including two movie theaters that also provided full dining service. RELATED The search for the best bagel in Atlanta is over Restaurant openings F1 Arcade opened Feb. 6 in the Interlock development in west Midtown. The Formula 1-inspired “eatertainment” venue offers a global menu, cocktails and F1 driving simulators. 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-737-3131, f1arcade.com/us/atlanta

The co-founders of Grassfed Culture Hospitality (from left), creative director Pili Restrepo, executive chef Sebastián Vargas and CEO Josh Hackler, will bring their first Italian concept to Atlanta. (Courtesy of Julian Cousins)

Füm, a seasonal Italian restaurant from Miami-based, Michelin-starred restaurant group Grassfed Culture Hospitality, opened Feb. 14 in west Midtown’s Stella at Star Metals building. Later this spring, the group will also debut a cocktail bar on the 17th floor called Rabbit Ears. 660 11th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-975-0969, fumatl.com RELATED Why a Michelin-starred Miami restaurant group is betting on Atlanta Tucker Mayor Anne Lerner and other officials were on hand for the ribbon-"torching" at a new Jim 'N Nick's location, on Briarcliff Road. (Courtesy of William Stephenson/Jim 'N Nick's) Jim ‘N Nick’s, the chain barbecue restaurant, opened in Tucker on Feb. 11. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was assisted by Tucker Mayor Anne Lerner. 4860 Briarcliff Road NE, Tucker. 678-250-5990, jimnnicks.com

The Junction sandwich shop, previously known as Subs & Salads Junction, reopened in south downtown on Feb. 11, the development announced on Instagram. Owner Jasmine Jamil has operated the shop in the same location for more than 30 years with the help of her son, Shafi. 66 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. 404-524-1400 The Library Bar, a tea and wine cafe based on European literary salons, opened inside bookshop Scholar & Scribe at Trilith in the first half of February, according to a news release. Representatives for the development also noted that the nearby Thumbs Up Diner has been rebranded as Greystone Local Eatery. 300 Trilith Parkway Fayetteville. 470-692-2213, scholarandscribe.com Muchacho, a cafe and restaurant from Electric Hospitality, has opened its second location, this one in west Midtown. It offers a coffee menu, cocktails, breakfast burritos, tacos and sandwiches.

1145 Hemphill Ave. NW, Atlanta. muchacho.com Paris Baguette, a South Korean bakery chain, opened its eighth Georgia location, in Vinings, on Feb. 12. It serves a menu of cakes, tarts, sweet and savory pastries, sandwiches, and coffee drinks. 4687 S. Atlanta Road, Atlanta. parisbaguette.com PopUp Bagels offers five kinds: plain, salt, sesame, poppy and everything. They are sold whole and meant to be ripped and dipped into schmears. (Courtesy of PopUp Bagels) PopUp Bagels opened its first Georgia location, on the Eastside Beltline, on Feb. 6. Read more about the viral bagel chain here.

661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 858-230-6162, popupbagels.com Raising Cane’s, a fried chicken chain, opened Feb. 24 in Conyers with a grand opening event that included prizes of free food for a year. 1524 Highway 138 SE, Conyers. 470-970-5490, raisingcanes.com You can get a spicy caesar wrap at Salted Melon, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin/Salted Melon) Salted Melon Market & Eatery, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based restaurant, opened its first Georgia location, in Buckhead, on Feb. 11. The counter-service eatery offers a menu of salads, bowls, sandwiches, smoothies, and specialty coffee and teas. The 2,740-square-foot space includes indoor and outdoor seating, according to a news release.

56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. saltedmelon.com Taylor (left) and Lindzey Schaffer opened Schāf Shop in Midtown last month. The cafe will have a skate shop, library/game area and serve mocktails and coffee. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Schaf Shop, an LGBTQ-friendly coffee, skate and apparel shop in Midtown, opened in mid-February. The cafe and retail space, which began with a residency inside My Sister’s Room, offers espresso drinks, matcha, pastries, sandwiches and parfaits. 905 Juniper St. NE, Atlanta. schafshopatl.com RELATED This cafe and skate shop was born from a devastating diagnosis Spread Bagelry opened Feb. 28, bringing wood-fired bagels to Buckhead, the Philadelphia-based chain announced on Instagram. Spread joins PopUp Bagels as out-of-town entrants into Atlanta’s fiercely debated bagel scene. Read more about Atlanta’s best bagels here.

47 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. spreadbagelry.com Station 11, a breakfast and lunch restaurant with a coffee bar, opened Feb. 23 on North Avenue, the business announced on Instagram. The restaurant is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. 30 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. station11atl.com Lindsay and Nebiyu Berhane create liege waffles at Sugar Loaf. (Courtesy of Sugar Loaf) Sugar Loaf, a former pop-up, opened as a brick-and-mortar bakery and cafe Feb. 12, the business announced on social media. The cafe is currently in a soft-opening phase.

780 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-524-1400, sugarloafatl.com Taffer’s Tavern, a bar and restaurant from Paramount’s “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer, opened in Midtown on Feb. 10. The bar offers a modern take on an “Old-World tavern,” according to a news release, with comfort food, spirit-infused sauces and cocktails such as the browned butter bourbon. This will be the third Taffer’s Tavern location in metro Atlanta since it debuted in 2020 in Alpharetta. 1382 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3047, tafferstavern.com Whataburger, the Texas-based fast-food chain, opened a location in Johns Creek on Feb. 23, according to a news release. 5825 State Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 470-375-0904, locations.whataburger.com

White Windmill, a Korean bakery chain, held a grand opening at its newest location, in Midtown, on Feb. 20, the restaurant announced on Instagram. 1331 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 770-209-2557, whitewbakerycafe.com Yava Kitchen and Brewhouse, a brewery and restaurant, opened in Cumming on Feb. 17. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant seats up to 300 guests and offers a menu of small-batch beers brewed on-site, cocktails and a seasonal menu. 3001 Market Place Blvd., Cumming. 470-505-4806, yava-us.com Restaurant closings Bahama Breeze, a tropical-themed restaurant chain from Florida-based Darden Restaurants, declared bankruptcy in February and will close all its locations, according to a news release. In the parent company’s announcement, Darden said it had determined Bahama Breeze is “no longer a strategic priority.” The Bahama Breeze in Duluth, at 3590 Breckenridge Blvd., will close permanently, while the outpost at 755 Earnest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw will be converted into a different brand.