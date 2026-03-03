Cafes, bakeries and bagel shops dominate metro Atlanta’s restaurant openings

Many of Atlanta’s latest restaurant openings are choosing to lean toward a fast-casual, counter-service format instead of the full-service style of dining out.
February saw the opening of multiple out-of-town bagel shops, new locations of two Asian bakery chains and cafes set up to be community-driven third spaces.
Some chain restaurants moved in, but others moved out, as Bahama Breeze declared bankruptcy and a Texas-based taco shop shuttered.
In total, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted 16 restaurants that opened in the metro area during the month of February, while at least seven closed, including two movie theaters that also provided full dining service.
The co-founders of Grassfed Culture Hospitality (from left), creative director Pili Restrepo, executive chef Sebastián Vargas and CEO Josh Hackler, will bring their first Italian concept to Atlanta. (Courtesy of Julian Cousins)
Füm, a seasonal Italian restaurant from Miami-based, Michelin-starred restaurant group Grassfed Culture Hospitality, opened Feb. 14 in west Midtown’s Stella at Star Metals building. Later this spring, the group will also debut a cocktail bar on the 17th floor called Rabbit Ears.
660 11th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-975-0969, fumatl.com
The Junction sandwich shop, previously known as Subs & Salads Junction, reopened in south downtown on Feb. 11, the development announced on Instagram. Owner Jasmine Jamil has operated the shop in the same location for more than 30 years with the help of her son, Shafi.
66 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. 404-524-1400
The Library Bar, a tea and wine cafe based on European literary salons, opened inside bookshop Scholar & Scribe at Trilith in the first half of February, according to a news release. Representatives for the development also noted that the nearby Thumbs Up Diner has been rebranded as Greystone Local Eatery.
You can get a spicy caesar wrap at Salted Melon, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Courtesy of The Plaid Penguin/Salted Melon)
Salted Melon Market & Eatery, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based restaurant, opened its first Georgia location, in Buckhead, on Feb. 11. The counter-service eatery offers a menu of salads, bowls, sandwiches, smoothies, and specialty coffee and teas. The 2,740-square-foot space includes indoor and outdoor seating, according to a news release.
Taylor (left) and Lindzey Schaffer opened Schāf Shop in Midtown last month. The cafe will have a skate shop, library/game area and serve mocktails and coffee. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Schaf Shop, an LGBTQ-friendly coffee, skate and apparel shop in Midtown, opened in mid-February. The cafe and retail space, which began with a residency inside My Sister’s Room, offers espresso drinks, matcha, pastries, sandwiches and parfaits.
Spread Bagelry opened Feb. 28, bringing wood-fired bagels to Buckhead, the Philadelphia-based chain announced on Instagram. Spread joins PopUp Bagels as out-of-town entrants into Atlanta’s fiercely debated bagel scene. Read more about Atlanta’s best bagels here.
Taffer’s Tavern, a bar and restaurant from Paramount’s “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer, opened in Midtown on Feb. 10. The bar offers a modern take on an “Old-World tavern,” according to a news release, with comfort food, spirit-infused sauces and cocktails such as the browned butter bourbon. This will be the third Taffer’s Tavern location in metro Atlanta since it debuted in 2020 in Alpharetta.
Yava Kitchen and Brewhouse, a brewery and restaurant, opened in Cumming on Feb. 17. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant seats up to 300 guests and offers a menu of small-batch beers brewed on-site, cocktails and a seasonal menu.
3001 Market Place Blvd., Cumming. 470-505-4806, yava-us.com
Restaurant closings
Bahama Breeze, a tropical-themed restaurant chain from Florida-based Darden Restaurants, declared bankruptcy in February and will close all its locations, according to a news release. In the parent company’s announcement, Darden said it had determined Bahama Breeze is “no longer a strategic priority.” The Bahama Breeze in Duluth, at 3590 Breckenridge Blvd., will close permanently, while the outpost at 755 Earnest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw will be converted into a different brand.
Press Waffle Co. closed its location at the Avenue in East Cobb on Feb. 15, the business announced on Instagram.
Suite Food Lounge, a restaurant and nightclub in downtown Atlanta, announced on social media it would close after more than 12 years in operation. It did not share a reason or an official closing date in the statement. “We are devastated that this chapter is now coming to end, but we are endlessly grateful to all of our customers over the years,” the announcement said.
IPIC Theaters has filed for bankruptcy and is expected to close its location in Colony Square. (
Karen Fuchs for the AJC)
Atlanta will say goodbye to two movie theaters known for their full-service dining options after their closures were announced in February. CMX Cinebistro has closed at Halcyon in Marietta, according to Tomorrow’s News Today. Meanwhile, IPIC Theaters has filed for bankruptcy and is expected to close its location in Colony Square, the AJC reported.
Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.
