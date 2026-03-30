5:30 Challenge

A sweet and spicy sauce dresses up speedy boneless pork chops

This easy weeknight recipe delivers moist, tender boneless pork chops in under 30 minutes.
Serve these quick and easy Black Pepper Pork Chops with steamed rice and a veggie. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Serve these quick and easy Black Pepper Pork Chops with steamed rice and a veggie. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
55 minutes ago

Quick-cooking boneless pork chops are a weeknight winner, and you don’t need any shortcuts to take them from fridge to table in less than 30 minutes. Plus, their mild flavor means they can be dressed up with all kinds of flavor-packed sauces, such as this Cantonese-inspired spicy-sweet black pepper sauce.

The only challenge with boneless pork chops lies in part of their appeal — their quick cook time. Because they’re such a lean protein, they can go from moist and tender to dry and chewy in a matter of minutes. The easiest way to prevent a pork chop catastrophe is to separate the cooking steps into two stages: First, a hard sear on both sides to develop caramel-y browned flavor. Second, a gentle simmer in a flavorful sauce to bring the pork chops up to a safe serving temperature. (I like my pork chops cooked to 145 degrees in the center, which leaves some pink. But if you prefer well-done pork, let them cook to 160 degrees.)

Just about any thick, flavorful sauce will work with this technique, but the lingering heat and sweet backbone of the black pepper sauce below pairs particularly well with pork chops. Black pepper does double duty as a seasoning for the pork and a building block of the sauce, which is made from easy-to-find ingredients: soy sauce, honey, garlic and ginger. A splash of water thins the sauce just enough that it can be basted on top of the pork as it finishes cooking.

Serve the pork chops with steamed rice and a veggie, like quick-cooking snow peas or even thawed frozen English peas.

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Black Pepper Pork Chops

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, water, honey and 1½ teaspoons pepper. Set aside.
  2. Season the pork chops with salt and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper.
  3. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the pork chops and cook until well browned, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
  4. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil, followed by the garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add the soy sauce mixture and the pork chops. Cook, basting with the simmering sauce, 2 to 3 minutes longer, until the pork chops reach 145 degrees in the center for medium or 160 degrees for well done.
  5. Transfer the pork chops to a platter and let rest for 3 minutes. Drizzle with the sauce, sprinkle with green onions if using and serve hot.

Serves 4.

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