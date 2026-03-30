A sweet and spicy sauce dresses up speedy boneless pork chops

Quick-cooking boneless pork chops are a weeknight winner, and you don’t need any shortcuts to take them from fridge to table in less than 30 minutes. Plus, their mild flavor means they can be dressed up with all kinds of flavor-packed sauces, such as this Cantonese-inspired spicy-sweet black pepper sauce.

The only challenge with boneless pork chops lies in part of their appeal — their quick cook time. Because they’re such a lean protein, they can go from moist and tender to dry and chewy in a matter of minutes. The easiest way to prevent a pork chop catastrophe is to separate the cooking steps into two stages: First, a hard sear on both sides to develop caramel-y browned flavor. Second, a gentle simmer in a flavorful sauce to bring the pork chops up to a safe serving temperature. (I like my pork chops cooked to 145 degrees in the center, which leaves some pink. But if you prefer well-done pork, let them cook to 160 degrees.)