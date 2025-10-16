Four red wines for the transition to fall

From left: Sebestyén Kadarka from Hungary, Domini del Leone Rosso IGT from Italy, Frog's Leap Flycatcher Red from Napa and Mary Taylor Odile Delpon Cahors from France. (Courtesy of Krista Slater)
By Jerry and Krista Slater – For the AJC
44 minutes ago
As we navigate October in Georgia, the sunsets are coming a little earlier, the sweaters are coming out of storage, yet we have many days still ahead to reach for a tank top.
Autumn, our season of craving a glass of red wine, is upon us, but we don’t feel ready to break out the big, bold reds. We want a spectrum of reds that can match the season, that are impeccable partners to the casual gatherings on the calendar (football and neighborhood festivals especially), but are not too heavy for an occurrence of Second Summer. Here is a roundup of reds that are deliciously matching the moment, with the bonus of all of them following high standards in sustainable, organic viticulture, and all of them are $25 or less.
While Hungary makes mostly white wine, there is still a good deal of red wine to be found. For our money, the best is made with the ancient indigenous grape Kadarka. The easiest to acquire in the Atlanta area is made by Sebestyén, a brother and sister partnership in the Szekszárd region, and it is thankfully an outstanding example of the grape. Light-bodied, lower in alcohol (only 11%) and benefiting from a chill, this is our current go-to when we want an easy glass to enjoy on the porch, or a red to enjoy with lighter dishes.
While Hungary makes mostly white wine, there is still a good deal of red wine to be found. For our money, the best is made with the ancient indigenous grape Kadarka. The easiest to acquire in the Atlanta area is made by Sebestyén, a brother and sister partnership in the Szekszárd region, and it is thankfully an outstanding example of the grape. Light-bodied, lower in alcohol (only 11%) and benefiting from a chill, this is our current go-to when we want an easy glass to enjoy on the porch, or a red to enjoy with lighter dishes.
Domini del Leone Rosso IGT
A wine this accessible, both in style and price, while also being as “natural” as can be in practices and production, is a special find. Their estate is located only a couple of miles from the Lagoon of Venice — this proximity to the sea and its constant winds, together with the particular soil of Alpine-glacier origin, give the grapes distinct mineral notes and aromatic richness. They make classical prosecco. They make luscious reds from the indigenous grapes of valpolicella. They also make this juicy rosso, an unconventional blend of Corvina, merlot, cabernet sauvignon and Raboso. Pair with a spicy bowl of chili (and at only $20 a bottle, you can stock up for Chomp & Stomp).
A wine this accessible, both in style and price, while also being as “natural” as can be in practices and production, is a special find. Their estate is located only a couple of miles from the Lagoon of Venice — this proximity to the sea and its constant winds, together with the particular soil of Alpine-glacier origin, give the grapes distinct mineral notes and aromatic richness. They make classical prosecco. They make luscious reds from the indigenous grapes of valpolicella. They also make this juicy rosso, an unconventional blend of Corvina, merlot, cabernet sauvignon and Raboso. Pair with a spicy bowl of chili (and at only $20 a bottle, you can stock up for Chomp & Stomp).
Frogs Leap Flycatcher Red
There is nothing better in the wine world than an icon who keeps innovating. A leader in organic and biodynamic farming in the Napa Valley for decades, Frog’s Leap is keeping with the times with this lighter, chill-worthy red. At the winery, they are experimenting with the bag-in-box format, aka the superior tailgate format, but for now, we only get it in standard bottles.
Unsurprisingly for them, this is predominantly Zinfandel, with smaller amounts of petite sirah, merlot, and Syrah. All the luscious flavors of Napa zin, with a lightness we love for the warmer days.
There is nothing better in the wine world than an icon who keeps innovating. A leader in organic and biodynamic farming in the Napa Valley for decades, Frog’s Leap is keeping with the times with this lighter, chill-worthy red. At the winery, they are experimenting with the bag-in-box format, aka the superior tailgate format, but for now, we only get it in standard bottles.
Unsurprisingly for them, this is predominantly Zinfandel, with smaller amounts of petite sirah, merlot, and Syrah. All the luscious flavors of Napa zin, with a lightness we love for the warmer days.
Mary Taylor Odile Delpon Cahors
Cahors is the source of our ideal Malbec. Earthy like fall leaves, a core of dark fruit, but still presenting a balanced freshness and enough structure for steak night, without being overwhelming.
Mary Taylor is a maverick in the world of wine — an American negotiant who specializes in European imports of the highest quality at the most exceptional price. Her relationship with family farms with a commitment to sustainability is our benefit. This wine is not only delicious and perfect for the season, but it can be yours for under $20.
Cahors is the source of our ideal Malbec. Earthy like fall leaves, a core of dark fruit, but still presenting a balanced freshness and enough structure for steak night, without being overwhelming.
Mary Taylor is a maverick in the world of wine — an American negotiant who specializes in European imports of the highest quality at the most exceptional price. Her relationship with family farms with a commitment to sustainability is our benefit. This wine is not only delicious and perfect for the season, but it can be yours for under $20.