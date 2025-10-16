Four red wines for the transition to fall

As we navigate October in Georgia, the sunsets are coming a little earlier, the sweaters are coming out of storage, yet we have many days still ahead to reach for a tank top.

Autumn, our season of craving a glass of red wine, is upon us, but we don’t feel ready to break out the big, bold reds. We want a spectrum of reds that can match the season, that are impeccable partners to the casual gatherings on the calendar (football and neighborhood festivals especially), but are not too heavy for an occurrence of Second Summer. Here is a roundup of reds that are deliciously matching the moment, with the bonus of all of them following high standards in sustainable, organic viticulture, and all of them are $25 or less.