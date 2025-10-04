DISTILLED AND FERMENTED 4 value-minded bourbons for sipping on cool autumn nights All are under $50, but they punch above their price. These bourbons offer strong value and great flavor for sipping on cool autumn nights. (Jerry Slater for the AJC)

By Jerry and Krista Slater – For the AJC 20 minutes ago link copied

Distilled & Fermented columnist Jerry Slater moved to Louisville, Kentucky, in 2001, in what could be argued as the start of the 21st century bourbon boom. At that time, Julian Van Winkle was behind the table at charity events trying to get folks to try his recently relaunched family label (Pappy Van Winkle) and Jim Beam’s Booker Noe had released his namesake Booker’s just over a decade before. Nowadays, both of those bourbons have reached cult status, making them wildly expensive and highly allocated, i.e. very hard to find.

Since the beginning of the century, a surge of new distilleries and new brands have launched. Many of those new whiskies can cost over $100, some ranging into multiple hundreds of dollars. RELATED Big Green Egg and ASW Distillery team up to make limited-edition bourbon As the nights cool and we head into our favorite time of the year for bourbon, we wanted to share some choices that we feel punch above their price. All four are under $50, with one priced at half that amount. From our experience, these high-quality bourbons tend to fly under the radar. First up is Old Forester 86 proof. This is the whiskey that Louisville service industry folks kept a handle (a 1.75-liter bottle) of under the sink in case an impromptu party broke out. It is also the well whiskey at all of our bars. At a three person tasting panel that included our beverage manager Jonathon Griffey, we tasted Rainier cherry, orange zest, and apple pie with all the baking spices (due in large part to its high rye content). At around $25, this is great choice for Old Fashioneds and holiday parties.

RELATED More beer, wine & cocktail news from the AJC Next up is Old Grand-Dad 114 proof. The original creator of Old Grand-Dad, Raymond B. Hayden, named the whiskey after his grandfather, Meredith Basil Hayden, Sr., and even put his picture on the label.