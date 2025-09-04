Explore Spanish grape albariño is having a moment

Originally, vermouth might have been a way to make wine more enjoyable, but mostly it was to extend its life. Served in cafes, sometimes over ice, vermouth was enjoyed much like sherry or a dry Madeira. Later, it became a cocktail ingredient in such classics as the martini and Manhattan. The drink fell out of favor in the mid-20th century, with sweeter cocktails, drier martinis and dwindling sales resulting in a lack of quality vermouth. But with the cocktail renaissance of the 21st century, the vermouth market is broader than ever, with more options for quality vermouths in a range of styles from all over the world.

As an aperitif, vermouth can be served chilled in small coupe glass or on the rocks, with perhaps a squeeze of citrus peel or an olive. In martinis and Manhattans, there are two approaches: the modern way, which is a 2-to-1 ratio of spirit to vermouth, or the older version, where the spirit and vermouth are in equal portions.

Here are some of our favorite vermouths that play the dual role of aperitif and cocktail ingredient:

Bordiga vermouth di Torino extra dry. This sophisticated, layered vermouth is versatile. It makes a brilliantly complex martini, particularly in the 2-to-1 ratio. It also is vibrant and pleasantly bitter as an aperitif. Hailing from Turin in northern Italy, a major center of vermouth production, Bordiga has been making the drink for more than a century. The extra dry variety takes a base wine made from moscato, trebbiano and cortese grapes and blends it with mostly regional botanicals.

Tximista vermouth. This distinctive Basque vermouth is made from Txakoli, a fresh, vibrant wine with an intrinsic salinity and searing acidity. Both the blanco and rojo expressions are made from the regional hondarrabi zuri grape, and offer the same pleasant sweetness level, but the rojo is made with caramelized sugar, imparting a richer layer of taste. Both are delightful with a splash of soda and a citrus twist, or on the rocks with a twist.