Sweeten the Jewish New Year with carrots, apples and honey

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year and occurs not at the turn of the calendar year, but in the early fall. One popular holiday custom is eating apples dipped in honey, a tasty symbol of the wishes for a sweet year ahead.

Many dishes served during Rosh Hashanah also feature apples and honey, including tzimmes (pronounced tsim-mess). It is a savory slow-cooked combination of fall vegetables such as carrots and potatoes, or of meat and vegetables, often with dried fruit such as apples, apricots or prunes, that is stewed or baked in a casserole slightly sweetened with honey.

My Jewish grandmother-on-call is Gloria Smiley, an alumnus of Le Cordon Bleu and École de Cuisine La Varenne. She’s a longtime cooking teacher and food stylist for print and film in Atlanta. She explained that the Yiddish term tzimmes means “a mishmash” or “something all jumbled together.”

