I love a Tex-Mex taco night, but grocery store hard taco shells are often stale and can fall apart with the first bite. When I encounter things like lackluster supermarket taco ingredients, I try to make my own at home. But frying taco shells is cumbersome, messy and not a weeknight project.
A better solution is to turn to a hot oven for crispy tacos. Spraying flour tortillas generously with oil and baking turns them from soft and pliable to crispy in 15 to 20 hands-free minutes. And because the cooking time is relatively long, you can add raw ingredients straight to the tortilla and cook it all together at the same time.
Fill the tacos any way you’d like. Ground beef mixed with taco seasoning is a classic protein, but I like to take even more of a shortcut by using fresh, spice-packed Mexican chorizo. Chorizo is often paired with potatoes. Rather than peeling and finely dicing fresh potatoes, I use frozen shredded hash browns. A handful of shredded Mexican cheese blend likewise saves time and adds creamy texture to the tacos.
Fresh cilantro brings welcome brightness to the otherwise rich tacos. Chop it and scatter it over the top or (carefully) place it inside the hot tacos after cooking.
Crispy Chorizo-Potato Tacos
- 2 cups frozen shredded hash browns
- 1 pound fresh Mexican chorizo, removed from its casings and crumbled
- 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
- 10 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Spray a large sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- While the oven is heating, thaw the hash browns by placing them in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover with a plate and microwave on 50% power, stirring halfway through, until thawed, about 4 minutes. Add the chorizo and cheese and use your hands to thoroughly combine.
- Use a 1/4 cup measure or large spoon to spread filling on one half of each tortilla. Fold in half, press to seal and place on the prepared sheet pan. Generously spray the tops with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer to the oven and bake until browned and crisp, 15 to 20 minutes. Gently open the tacos and add cilantro. Serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 659 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 29 grams protein, 60 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 33 grams total fat (13 grams saturated), 72 milligrams cholesterol, 1,721 milligrams sodium.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Handout
CT Cantina & Taqueria brings resort-style dining to Dunwoody, for better and worse
The restaurant's space is beautiful, airy and relaxing, evoking such tourist hotspots as Tulum and Cabo San Lucas.
Classic refrigerator lemon dessert gets a zesty makeover
This lemon bar recipe offers a luxurious and creamy dessert with less fat and fewer calories.
‘Tummy time’ isn’t just for babies anymore
Discover the benefits of adult tummy time — a simple, baby-inspired posture hack that helps ease tech neck, strengthen your back and improve alignment.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero
Trump has launched takeovers of blue cities. Is Atlanta next?
Black mayors in Democrat-led cities are at the top of the presidents list for federal intervention. But, so far, Atlanta has escaped his wrath.
Lawsuits backed by Chris Carr signal his political priorities
Over his nine years in office, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has frequently challenged Democratic presidents and defended Republicans.
‘Never had the evidence’: Georgia man acquitted of murder in twisty cold case
It took jurors just two hours to acquit Christopher Wolfenbarger of the lone murder count he still faced by the time the case was handed to them.