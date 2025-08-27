I love a Tex-Mex taco night, but grocery store hard taco shells are often stale and can fall apart with the first bite. When I encounter things like lackluster supermarket taco ingredients, I try to make my own at home. But frying taco shells is cumbersome, messy and not a weeknight project.

A better solution is to turn to a hot oven for crispy tacos. Spraying flour tortillas generously with oil and baking turns them from soft and pliable to crispy in 15 to 20 hands-free minutes. And because the cooking time is relatively long, you can add raw ingredients straight to the tortilla and cook it all together at the same time.

Fill the tacos any way you’d like. Ground beef mixed with taco seasoning is a classic protein, but I like to take even more of a shortcut by using fresh, spice-packed Mexican chorizo. Chorizo is often paired with potatoes. Rather than peeling and finely dicing fresh potatoes, I use frozen shredded hash browns. A handful of shredded Mexican cheese blend likewise saves time and adds creamy texture to the tacos.