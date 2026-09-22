Get Schooled Why No. 1 matters: Looking beyond the college rankings Spelman College’s president writes about what the ranking shows about school’s efforts to help students become leaders in STEM, the arts and other fields. A graduate reacts after receiving her diploma during Spelman College commencement in May at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park. Spelman's graduation rate is 76%, highest among all historically Black colleges and universities. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Ayanna Howard 11 minutes ago Share

When a college is named No. 1 for the 20th consecutive year, it is natural to celebrate. At Spelman College, we are doing just that. We are extraordinarily proud to once again be named the nation’s top historically Black college or university by U.S. News & World Report. Yet a milestone of this magnitude demands a deeper question: Why does being No. 1 actually matter? The answer is not about bragging rights. It is about what sustained excellence means for the students deciding where to invest four years, the faculty and staff dedicating their careers to that journey, the alumnae carrying a Spelman education across the globe and the partners whose investments turn vision into reality.

College rankings offer families one clear lens through which to navigate an often confusing admissions landscape. They evaluate retention, graduation rates, social mobility and postgraduate outcomes. For Spelman, this recognition extends well beyond the HBCU category: the college remains among the country’s leading liberal arts institutions and ranks No. 2 for social mobility. Ayanna Howard took over as Spelman College president in August. (Natrice Miller for the AJC) Behind every data point is a real student. Consider the young woman who is the first in her family to attend college, searching for a campus that will help her reach a horizon she can barely imagine today. Consider the parents weighing financial aid and the likelihood that their daughter will finish what she started. For them, rankings cut through the noise. At Spelman, our results give those rankings substance. Our graduation rate stands at 76%, the highest among all HBCUs, supported by a 91% retention rate and a selective 19% acceptance rate. These numbers prove what happens when high academic expectations meet an intentional community of care.

For our corporate, philanthropic and civic partners, rankings validate that an investment in Spelman delivers measurable, generational dividends. That support fuels scholarships, pioneering curricula, faculty research and emerging technology. The return is not merely a stronger institution, it is a graduate equipped to solve complex problems, build sustainable economies and uplift communities.

That impact is especially profound in fields critical to our future. While HBCUs enroll a modest share of all college students, they produce an outsized share of Black professionals in essential disciplines. First-year student Alissa Seebaran walks by Giles Hall at Spelman College in Atlanta on Aug. 12, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Nowhere is this clearer than in science, technology engineering, and mathematics: Spelman is the nation’s No. 1 producer of Black women who go on to earn a doctorate in STEM. From artificial intelligence and robotics to biomedicine and data science, our graduates are not merely participating in discovery, they are directing where innovation goes next. Across all sectors, HBCUs generate an estimated $16.5 billion in annual economic output, sustain over 136,000 jobs and add $146 billion in lifetime earnings for their graduates. These are researchers expanding knowledge, physicians closing health disparities, entrepreneurs building enterprise and educators shaping tomorrow’s thinkers. Rankings also provide vital accountability at a time when higher education faces scrutiny over cost, access and return on investment. Small, private liberal arts institutions must show tangible value.

Yet no formula or algorithm can capture everything that makes Spelman extraordinary. A ranking cannot measure the moment a professor discovers brilliance in a student before she recognizes it in herself. It cannot quantify the lifelong sisterhood that sustains our graduates, nor calculate the unshakable confidence forged when a young woman learns that she belongs at the head of every decision-making table. That is why we look beyond any single league table. Spelman has earned national distinctions for undergraduate teaching, innovation and global engagement. We are recognized as a Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader, classified by Carnegie as a Research College and University and honored as an Opportunity College and University for expanding socioeconomic advancement. Each honor illuminates a single facet; together, they reflect our whole truth. So, while we proudly mark two decades at the top, the true achievement is not holding the No. 1 spot. It is what we do with the platform it gives us.