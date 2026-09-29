guest column Fulton Schools superintendent: A diploma is a promise worth keeping A high school diploma should signify achievement to the student, readiness to the employer and hope for the community. Fifth grade students at Vickery Mill Elementary School in Roswell work together during a Whole Group Wonders Reading and Writing class in March. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Mike Looney 12 minutes ago Share

When Fulton County Schools announced a record graduation rate of 93.4% on Monday, many people understandably focused on the number. We are proud of that achievement. But the more important question is not, “How many students graduated?” The more important question is: “What does a high school diploma represent?” The answer matters because a diploma is far more than a credential. It is a promise. It is a promise to students that their hard work has meaning, a promise to employers that graduates are prepared for what comes next and a promise to the community that its schools are creating opportunities for future generations.

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2022) Our record graduation rate did not happen by accident. It is the result of intentional focus and a belief that every student deserves a pathway to success. Students who struggle academically, socially or personally cannot simply be allowed to drift away. Across Fulton County Schools, we have systems in place to identify students who need support, intervene early and connect them with the resources necessary to stay on a path toward graduation. We refuse to accept the idea that losing students is inevitable, because every student who leaves school without a diploma faces a more uncertain future.

We have also worked to make school more relevant.

Through expanded Career, Technical and Agricultural Education pathways, students can connect classroom learning with their future aspirations. Whether they plan to attend college, pursue technical training, serve in the military or enter the workforce, students are more engaged when they understand how today’s learning creates tomorrow’s opportunities. In fact, students who complete at least two CTAE pathways graduate at a 99% rate in our district. Just as important, we have invested in relationships. Students succeed when they know they belong. They succeed when caring adults know their names, recognize their strengths and refuse to let them give up on themselves. Teachers, counselors, administrators, coaches and support staff across our district build those relationships every day. We often say, “Relationships Matter.” They matter because relationships change outcomes. These efforts help explain why more students are graduating, but they also help explain why the diploma itself remains so important.

To the individual student, a diploma represents achievement. It reflects years of perseverance, discipline and resilience. It signifies obstacles overcome and goals reached. To employers, a diploma should represent readiness. It should signal that a graduate can communicate effectively, solve problems, collaborate with others, accept feedback and continue learning. Employers can teach job-specific skills, but a diploma should affirm that a young person is prepared to contribute and grow. To the community, a diploma represents hope. Today’s graduates will become tomorrow’s workforce, business owners, healthcare professionals, first responders, educators and civic leaders. Their success strengthens families, supports economic growth and improves quality of life for everyone. That is why our goal is not simply to produce more graduates. Our goal is to ensure that every diploma retains its value, and every student has a meaningful opportunity to earn one. A high school diploma should signify achievement to the student, readiness to the employer and hope for the community. Protecting the value of that diploma is one of public education’s most important responsibilities.