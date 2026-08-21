Sorting out the new emphasis on literacy

One teaching method can’t overcome the greater inequities faced by children living in difficult situations.
First-grade students at Cliftondale Elementary participated in a writing and reading class at Cliftondale Elementary, using the 95 Phonics Core Program on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
“In 2022, after the COVID-19 pandemic ended, an evaluation showed that only 27% of Clarke County public school third-graders were reading on grade level. That figure spurred the CCSD administration into action. In 2023, the district changed the way it was teaching reading, moving to the Science of Reading, which emphasizes phonics and ‘evidence-based teaching methods.’ Teachers themselves had to learn how to teach according to the Science of Reading protocols.”
The beginning of the article mirrors today’s dominant narrative. Politicians, parents and policymakers have been persuaded that many third-graders don’t read at grade level, that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a strong negative influence nationally on reading achievement, and that retraining teachers to focus narrowly on phonics, per the Science of Reading, will save the day.
We and others have pointed out the evidence for this single emphasis is at best mixed. Ironically, given the call for “evidence-based” reading instruction, there is evidence that focusing exclusively on phonics provides no clear advantage over broader approaches — evidence that is typically ignored or discounted. Further, perhaps it isn’t coincidence that the decline in national reading scores coincides with the beginning of states passing laws inspired by the Science of Reading movement, which presently stands at 47 states.
Even more telling is who accounted for the overall drop in scores. It wasn’t because all readers at all levels were scoring lower. Higher scoring students remained high at usual rates. But lower scoring students were dropping to even lower scores at a level that erased past gains. Who are these low-end scorers? They tend to be socially and economically disadvantaged students.
However, for strong Science of Reading advocates such factors receive virtually no attention. To them, the only relevant evidence is “horse-race” studies comparing different approaches to instruction as the only way to insure improved reading achievement. Some believe that the best way to get the “gold standard” significant findings is to stack the deck by comparing the favored approach to one that is likely to work poorly.
That brings us to a rarely considered, so refreshing, view a few paragraphs later in the Flagpole article. The article shifts to reporting a Clarke County School District conference called “Culture of Literacy, Community Stakeholder Forum.” Two researchers spoke about how numerous factors influence a child’s “path to literacy” and that “there are a host of good reasons for children to be reading well by third grade, as well as numerous factors that could impede them.”
The researchers argued that literacy development is a matter of public health, introducing the term “language nutrition.” In that view raising reading scores in particular and academic performance in general can be accomplished more fundamentally by taking into account and improving societal conditions that enhance learning. Of course, how reading is taught is important, but in the larger scheme of things, it alone isn’t likely to account for reading scores on reading tests, let alone be a single pathway to literacy.
Our conclusion: Phonics plays an important role in learning to read, but is not sufficient by itself. Out-of-school factors matter a great deal. When will people making policy acknowledge that one teaching method can’t overcome the greater inequities faced by children living in compromised situations?
David Reinking is a retired professor at Clemson and the University of Georgia, an inductee in the Reading Hall of Fame, and a former co-editor of Reading Research Quarterly and Journal of Literacy Research. Peter Smagorinsky is a retired professor at UGA, an inductee in the Reading Hall of Fame, and a former co-editor of Research in the Teaching of English.
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