AI will shape our children’s world. We can help shape how they meet it.

Another lesson AI cannot teach is what it means to consider our impact on another human being. Family life offers endless opportunities to practice as we navigate homework battles, exhaustion, busy schedules, misunderstandings. I’ve definitely had moments with my own teenage sons when I wished I could rewind a conversation. Over time, I’ve realized that before I ask them to reflect on the impact of their behavior, I have to reflect on mine.

When conflict happens do we become defensive, blame, or pause and ask: “How did my actions affect them?” That pause teaches something AI can’t. It shows that emotions don’t have to make our decisions for us and that responding with intention is always possible. It also shows that we are willing to center someone else, even when emotions are high.

Finally, there is repair. I’ve yet to meet a parent who gets it right every time. I certainly don’t. The most powerful sentences a child can hear is, “I’m sorry. I got that wrong.” It doesn’t diminish our authority; it demonstrates courage. Meaningful apologies don’t end with “I’m sorry.” They continue with, “Here’s what I’ll do differently next time.” Children don’t learn accountability because we demand it. They learn it because they experience it.

The Japanese art of kintsugi repairs broken pottery with gold, leaving the cracks visible rather than hiding them. The piece is more valuable because it was mended with care. Families work the same way. Rupture is inevitable. Repair is a choice.

AI will change how children learn, communicate, solve problems and eventually work or shape how they understand themselves. Our children are answering questions daily that no algorithm can answer for them: What do I value? What kind of person do I want to be? What do I do when I’ve caused harm? How do I build trust? How do I belong?

Technology will participate in those conversations. So will teachers, friends, social media, and, yes, AI. Parents won’t have the loudest voice, but we can help our children develop the inner voice they carry long after ours grow quiet. That is the real work of parenting in the age of AI. We can’t control the world our children inherit. Through our example, however, we can help them meet it with curiosity, compassion and a strong sense of who they are.