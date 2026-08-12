Get Schooled Will talent meet opportunity in Georgia? Georgia’s chance to cultivate Latino talent is already sitting in classrooms. State Sen. Drew Echols (right) takes a selfie with Latino students and children as they visit the Georgia state Capitol in 2025. Latinos are 16% of Georgia’s K-12 students. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Deborah Santiago 3 minutes ago Share

Latinos are 16% of Georgia’s K-12 students — substantially more than their 11% share of the state’s overall population. And Latino Georgians are a median age of 27, compared with 42 for white Georgians. These numbers are not simply demographic observations. They are a preview of Georgia’s future workforce, taxpayer base, civic leadership and economic competitiveness. Georgia has an opportunity to fully develop this talent. Excelencia in Education’s recent 2026 Latino College Completion analysis finds just less than 30% of Latino adults in Georgia have earned an associate degree or higher, compared with more than 45% of white adults — an attainment gap over 15%. Further, among Georgians ages 18 to 34, Latinos are less likely to be enrolled in higher education compared with their white peers (18% vs. 21%).

The differences continue after students enter college, according to our analysis. At Georgia’s two-year institutions, Latino students’ graduation rate is lower than that of white students (39% vs. 43%). At four-year institutions, the gap doubles (47% vs. 55%). Latino students at four-year institutions are also more likely to either still be enrolled or no longer enrolled compared with peers. These gaps are not evidence of a lack of talent, ambition or academic potential. They are evidence that access to college does not automatically translate to completion. That distinction matters for every Georgian. Across the state, adults with a college degree have a median income of $62,863, compared with $33,988 for adults without one. College completion, therefore, represents more than an individual accomplishment; it increases families’ earning power, strengthens the state’s skilled workforce and expands the economic contributions graduates make to their communities. Deborah Santiago is co-founder and CEO of Excelencia in Education. (Courtesy of Deborah Santiago) Georgia’s employers need educated workers in healthcare, education, technology, advanced manufacturing, logistics, business and public service. Georgia cannot meet those workforce needs without improving Latino college enrollment and completion. The question is not if Georgia should invest in Latino student success; it is if the state can leverage its collective potential of talent or remain competitive without doing so.

There are promising foundations on which to build. Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University, Georgia Gwinnett College, the University of North Georgia and the University of Georgia enroll the largest numbers of Latino undergraduates in the state. Together, these institutions have the reach — and responsibility — to demonstrate what intentional institutional leadership can accomplish.

Intentionality matters. Students do better when institutions know who they are, understand the strengths, challenges — and responsibilities they carry — and organize services around their pathways to a degree. For example, Dalton State College has accepted the responsibility to ensure talent regularly meets opportunity. More than one-third of its students are Latino. Dalton State has embedded student-centered, data-informed, continuous improvement cycles into their strategies and practices to ensure Latino, and all, students they enroll are intentionally served. Dalton even earned the Seal of Excelencia in 2025 for providing data, evidence-based practices and leadership that detail how they are holding themselves accountable for intentionally serving Latino, and all, students in their service area. Georgia’s elected officials and education leaders have the opportunity to ensure higher-education recognizes talent, removes unnecessary barriers and helps more students meet rigorous expectations. Here are three ways to do so: First, state leaders can establish college completion goals that explicitly measure progress for Latino students while increasing success for all students. Enrollment alone is not an adequate measure of opportunity. Georgia should publicly track persistence beyond enrollment to a degree, credit accumulation, transfer, graduation and post-college outcomes by institution and student population. What gets measured can be managed — and improved. Second, policymakers can invest in the capacity building of institutions to know who they serve and are accountable for serving them well. Colleges should move from optional, fragmented services to proactive systems of support. Students should not have to discover critical resources by accident or wait until they are already in academic or financial distress. Institutions can use early information to connect students with advising, tutoring, financial assistance and career preparation before challenges become crises.