Atlanta’s tallest tower prepares for new restaurant, exclusive tenant club
Owner of Bank of America Plaza says it is close to investing $70M into the aging skyscraper since acquiring it in 2022.
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Credit: Courtesy of CP Group
This is a rendering of an exclusive office tenant area on the 37th floor of Bank of America Plaza, which is part of more than $70 million of investments planned by the tower's owner CP Group. (Courtesy of CP Group)
With its hulking size and distinctive silhouette, Bank of America Plaza is a defining feature of Atlanta’s skyline.
But aside from those who work there, the insides of the city’s tallest building are harder to picture for most Atlantans. The building’s owner is spending tens of millions of dollars to try to change that, emphasizing hospitality and exclusive views.
Florida real estate firm CP Group announced Monday it has partnered with Episcope Hospitality to rethink the 55-story tower’s restaurants and gathering spaces. The plans include a new signature restaurant and bar, a gourmet market and cafe and a 37th-floor club for the tower’s office tenants.
The Bank of America Plaza building is shown in the background as a bicyclist and automobiles prepare to travel on Ponce De Leon Avenue at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Monroe Drive NE, Friday, Feb., 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
It’s the latest phase of CP Group’s efforts to breathe new life into a skyscraper some call “The Pencil Building,” which is grappling with decreased office occupancy from its heyday. The firm has invested more than $55 million into the tower since 2022, and the hospitality phase will add another $15 million to that tally.
“We’ve invested heavily in transforming the building, and bringing on a hospitality partner like Episcope allows us to build on that momentum with experiences that benefit both tenants and the broader community,” Chris Eachus, founding partner of CP Group, said in a news release. “These enhancements reinforce our commitment to creating an environment that meets the needs of today’s professionals and the way they work.”
Episcope operates hospitality concepts in New York, Boston, Chicago and Las Vegas, but it’s best known for its work at New York City’s Penn District. Bank of America Plaza will be the Chicago-based company’s first Atlanta project. The partnership was first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
A shuttered food hall in the tower’s west wing will be replaced with an 8,000-square-foot restaurant and bar. The concept’s name has not been released, but the companies said in the news release that its design is inspired by “the world’s finest hotel lobbies.” The market and cafe is planned for an adjacent space, while Episcope will also assume operations of the building’s lobby barista cafe called Spire Espresso + Spirits.
This is a rendering of the planned renovations to Bank of America Plaza's 20,000-square-foot lobby. (Courtesy of CP Group)
The 37th-floor tenant club at Bank of America Plaza will feature amenities focused on office users looking to schmooze clients, ranging from catering and delivery options to panoramic views of the city. The tenant lounge is expected to open by late 2026, while the ground-floor additions are targeting early 2027.
Bank of America Plaza is the tallest building in Atlanta and 23rd tallest in the country. (Courtesy of CP Group)
CP Group, which paid about $380 million in 2022 to buy Bank of America Plaza, did not disclose its occupancy, but multiple floors are empty. About a third of all office square footage in metro Atlanta is either empty or available to lease, according to data from real estate services firm CBRE.
Eachus told the “Sunbelt Developers” podcast earlier this summer that Bank of America Plaza could get a new feature focused on tourism: an observation deck on the tower’s vacant penthouse floor.
The endeavor, which does not involve Episcope, is still in early planning stages and has not been finalized.